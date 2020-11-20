'The Mandalorian' Episodes: Read Breakdown Of All Episodes Aired So Far

After the nerve bending season 1 of The Mandalorian, the Star Wars fans have been waiting for the premiere of The Mandalorian season 2. The show premiered on October 30, 2020. The show picks up from where it was left. The season finale was full of drama and fun and The Mandalorian new episodes follow the same level of high. Here’s everything you need to know about The Mandalorian episodes have aired and are yet to come this year.

How many episodes are there in 'The Mandalorian' season 2?

As per the journey of a new home for baby Yoda, the season 2 will also have eight episodes just like the previous season and will follow the Mando and Yoda in the Mandalorian episodes. As for now, there have been 4 episodes which have aired on The Disney+ Hotstar’s OTT platform. With new episodes coming out every Friday there’s four more go.

Chapter 9: The Marshal

'The Mandalorian' season 2 premiered on October 30, 2020. The season’s beginning saw Pedro Pascal, The Mandalorian drawn to the outer rim of the galaxy in search of others of his kind to raise an army. He is set on a mission to reunite the child with his kind. Mandalorian reunites with the mechanic Peli Moto. They embark on the journey to collect weapons and fight the dragon with the help of Tusken Raiders. This episode was directed by Jon Favreau and has an IMDb rating of 9.0.

Chapter 10: The Passenger

The second episode of the new season aired on November 6, 2020. The episode follows the Mando returning from Mos Pelgo, and the bandit who attempts to capture the Child. Mando must escort a passenger the Frog Lady, with precious cargo to an estuary moon called Trask. On this dangerous journey, a giant spider attacks their ship and the X-wing pilots fight them. Directed by Peyton Reed. This episode’s IMDb rating is 7.9

Chapter 11: The Heiress

This episode of The Mandalorian aired on November 13, 2020. In this episode the Razor Crest, severely damaged crash lands on the moon of Trask. The passenger and her husband are reunited. The captain of a trawler of Quarren offers a passage to find the other Mandalorians when they embark on this journey the captain throws the Child's carrier to the beast. The Mandalorians and unexpected allies help him and the Child stays with the Frog Lady. Directed by Bryce Dallas Howard this episode’s IMDb rating stands at 9.1.

Chapter 12: The Siege

The fourth episode of the second season premiered just a while ago. Aired on November 20, 2020. The episode follows the Mando and the Child set on a new mission. They head to Nevarro to repair their ship, the Razor Crest. Upon their arrival at the research base, they see that it more than just a skeleton crew manning the ship and there are stormtroopers patrolling the corridors. The Mando senses something is wrong and tries to fix it. The IMDb rating for this episode is 9.5 and is directed by Carl Weathers.

Other updates of The Mandalorian New episodes are Chapter 13 will air on November 27, 2020. Chapter 14 on December 4, 2020. Chapter 15 on December 11, 2020, and the season finale on December 18, 2020, with the final episode of this season Chapter 16.

