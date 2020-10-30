The Mandalorian Season 2: Disney Accidentally Reveals Rosario Dawson Is Ahsoka Tano

Fans of the long-running Star Wars franchise have been intrigued to know whether the beloved character of Ahsoka Tano from the animated Clone Wars series will be getting a live-action iteration in The Mandalorian season 2. However, the trailer and the exclusive look of the second season for The Mandalorian did not showcase any details about Ahsoka's inclusion. But the rumour mills kept churning out stories which suggested that Rosario Dawson has been brought on-board to play the character. While Disney did not make an official announcement about the same, they ended up accidentally showcasing that Rosario Dawson is in fact, playing Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian season 2.

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian S2

The official Instagram account of Disney Plus Hotstar Premium had shared a promotional post for the second season of the Mandalorian. The post culminated all the questions which will be answered in the new season and also included a question which read 'What does Ahsoka Tano's live-action avatar look like?'. Fans need to note that Disney had not even mentioned Ahsoka Tano's inclusion in the new season before this promotional post, making it monumental itself. However, the secret was blown completely when the sub-line under it read 'Rosario Dawson is set to play the famous Clone Wars Jedi'. The post was deleted quickly as it spoiled the second season of the series. However, some fans were able to get a screenshot of the same. Check it out below -

Image courtesy - Disney Plus Hotstar Premium Instagram

Fans were intrigued to know who is playing Ahsoka Tano in Mandalorian season 2 and now they have the answer. Ahsoka Tano was first introduced in the Star Wars canon with Star Wars: Clone Wars where she trained under Anakin Skywalker. She later grows on to become a powerful fighter herself, not giving in to the dark side like Skywalker who goes onto become Darth Vader. Her character gets her own story arch in the series Star Wars: Rebels. However, it is expected that the live-action version of the character will be based on the events of her last appearance in the fourth season of Rebels.

