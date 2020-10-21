Will 'The Mandalorian' Season 2 Feature Burg Once Again? Clancy Brown Answers

Is Clancy Brown in The Mandalorian Season 2? In a recent interview, Clancy Brown revealed whether he will play the role of Burg again in The Mandalorian Season 2. In the Mandalorian Season 1 Brown as he villainous Burg teamed up with Din Djarin in The Prisoner episode.

The Mandalorian Season 2 is set to release soon. The new season of this sci-fi show will be premiering on Disney+ on October 30, 2020. Since The Mandalorian Season 2 release is just around the corner, many rumours about the twists and season spoilers are floating around. A few days ago, it was rumoured that actor Clancy Brown will be seen in The Mandalorian Season 2.

In The Mandalorian Season 1, Clancy Brown essayed the role of a Burg. He was seen in The Prisoner episode in Season 1. In this episode, Din Dajrin against his wishes teams with a bunch of criminals. But these criminals, including Burg, end up betraying Djarin on the Rebel prison transport. In the end, the bounty hunter takes them out one-by-one and leaves them in the prison.

But now, in a recent interview with The People’s Movies, Clancy Brown discussed the possibility of reprising his role in The Mandalorian Season 2. In the interview, Clancy Brown revealed that nobody has “talked” to him yet, and hence he might not be a part of the upcoming season.

The possibility of Burg and other criminals making a return can be considered. There could be a plotline were these criminals try to seek revenge from Din Djarin. Although Clancy Brown declined to comment on this possibility. But even though this plotline comes true, it cannot take place till The Mandalorian Season 3 scripting starts.

For now, The Mandalorian fans are aware of the fact that Din Djarin and The Child are setting off on a mission. On this mission, Din and The Child are trying to find fellow Mandalorians. While being on this mission, Din Djarin and The Child come face to face with many enemies and continue their journey through the galaxy.

