If You Loved 'The Mandalorian', Here Is Watchlist Of Shows And Series With Similar Plot

The Mandalorian show was a treat for fans of the Star Wars franchise. The Mandalorian’s plot revolves around a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy. He is far away from the authority of the New Republic.

The Mandalorian is the first live-action show to be made on television. The show has two seasons so far and is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. The Mandalorian has an IMDB rating of 8.7. If one enjoyed The Mandalorian, read ahead to know more shows and series with a similar storyline.

Here is a watchlist of shows and series if one liked The Mandalorian

1. Star Wars: Rebels

This is an animation cartoon series along with the storyline of The Clone Wars. The show offers so much more information about The Mandalorian. This show gives its viewers key information about the final season of The Mandalorian. The series is available for streaming on Disney XD and has an IMDB rating of 8.0.

2. Battlestar Galactica

This is one of the shows like The Mandalorian that is made in the sci-fi genre. It revolves around the colonies of Kobol (a solar system that shelters the entire the human race) which is destroyed by religious elements. How Galactica comes to its rescue and saves them is something one will have to watch the series for. It is available for streaming on the official site of Amazon Prime Video and has an IMDB rating of 8.7.

3. The Witcher

This is one of the shows like The Mandalorian. It may not be an exact match in terms of the story setting, but has the same elements of action, special effects and thrills. Starring Henry Cavill, it revolves around a monster hunter who kills monsters for money. The show is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 8.2.

4. Westworld

This show blends science and logic very well into its storyline. Its plot revolves around android bots in a theme park who start developing the ability to think and feel. The show is available on Disney Plus Hotstar and has an IMDB rating of 8.7.

5. Stranger Things

This is one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. Its plot revolves around how hideous-looking monsters are unleashed and they start causing troubles. A group of kids take up the responsibility of looking into the mystery of these monsters. The show has four seasons so far and has an IMDB rating of 8.8.

6. Black Mirror

This show has one of the darkest storylines ever. Its plot revolves around the excessive use of technology and how it ruins lives instead of doing good. The show has four seasons and is available streaming on Netflix. It has an IMDB rating of 8.8.

7. Altered Carbon

This show has one of the most intriguing storylines ever. It revolves around a world where the consciousness of a person can be transferred into different bodies. How this leads to a former soldier to investigate a murder is something one will have to watch the series for. It has two seasons and is available for streaming on Netflix. It has an IMDB rating of 8.0.

8. The 100

This show tells the story of the aftermath of nuclear annihilation. A century after this happens, space ships 100 survivors are sent to see whether the planet is habitable or not. The show has seven seasons and is available for streaming on Netflix. It has an IMDB rating of 7.6.

Image courtesy- @themandalorian Instagram

