Who Does Frankie End Up With On 'Rizzoli And Isles'? American Show's Ending Explained

The American crime drama series, Rizzoli & Isles was headlined by Angie Harmon as police detective Jane Rizzoli alongside Sasha Alexander as medical examiner Dr. Maura Isles. The one-hour-long drama series is based on Tess Gerritsen's novel, Rizzoli & Isles Series. The Janet Tamaro show aired a total of 105 episodes on TNT in seven seasons, spanning six consecutive years, i.e. July 2020 to September 2016.

Also Read | Can Anushka & Priyanka Be Perfect Colleagues In Rizzoli And Isles' Bollywood Remake?

Rizzoli & Isles had successfully managed to build up the excitement of the audience as it neared its conclusion by consistently giving out details about its prominent characters. However, after the highly-anticipated finale episode of the crime-drama aired on TNT, fans had a lot of questions that remained unanswered. One of them being, "Who foes Frankie end up with on Rizzoli and Isles?". Thus, read to find out who Frankie ended up with, in the American TV show, and learn more about the popular series' ending.

Also Read | Rizzoli And Isles Cast: Know Who Played What In This Crime Thriller Series

'Rizzoli & Isles' ending explained

If you're wondering whether do Nina and Frankie get together, then you are absolutely correct. In the Rizzoli & Isles series finale, the viewers found out that Frankie and Nina are engaged, while Korsack packed up his desk and handed it over to Frankie. On the other hand, Jane surprised Maura as she revealed that she would be going with her to France with because she had a vacation time of approximately 900 hours. Meanwhile, if you're wondering "who does Rizzoli end up with?", the Boston detective ends up with Barry Frost, a homicide detective.

Also Read | 'Charmed' Original Cast Unhappy With The 'reboot' Version; Fans Stand Divided

Rizzoli & Isles cast details

American actor, Angie Harmon plays the role of protagonist Jane Clementine Rizzoli. She is a Boston-based detective in the Homicide Unit.

Sasha Alexander plays the role of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts' Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Maura Dorothea Isles.

Lorraine Bracco plays Jane, Tonny and Frankie's overbearing mother. Angela Rizzoli.

Bruce McGill plays the role of Rizzoli's former partner, Vincent Walter Korsak aka Vince.

Lee Thompson Young plays the role of Rizzoli's second partner, Barold Frost aka Barry

Jordan Bridges plays Rizzoli's brother and police officer Francesco Rizzoli aka Frankie.

Idara Victor plays the role of a computer technician and a crime scene analyst, Nina Holiday.

Also Read | What Happened To Detective Frost On Rizzoli & Isles? Is The Actor Dead? Find Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.