Rainn Wilson Says He Would Love To Revisit 'The Office'; Reveals Favourite Dwight Scene

The Office is one of the most acclaimed mockumentary sitcom television series. The show ended in May 2013, after running for eight years with nine seasons and 201 episodes. Since then fans have been waiting for a reunion or a chance to revisit the series. Now a cast member, Rainn Wilson expressed his thoughts on revisiting the show and disclosed his favourite scene.

Rainn Wilson says he would love to revisit 'The Office'

In a recent interview with Collider’s Christina Radish, Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight Schrute, discussed a possible reboot/revival/reunion episode. He said that he would love to revisit The Office. The actor mentioned that he has told showrunner, Greg Daniels that he would love to do something. He revealed that they are gearing up for putting it on Peacock. He asserted that maybe they will do something in future.

Rainn Wilson expressed that it is funny as he hears things like, ‘We can’t do anything because we ended this show perfectly, and we don’t wanna do anything else.’ He stated that but then, someone will send some idea that is just “preposterous” and he does not know what to think. The actor stated that they will hopefully do it one day. Wilson mentioned that the fans would “really love” it and that is the thing that counts the most. He noted that the fans would really love to see The Office characters again and have an experience with them.

Speaking further Rainn Wilson even revealed his Dwight Moment from The Office. He said that he “really love” the moment in the episode called Money (season four, episode 7/8), where Dwight Schrute is heartbroken and he’s taken Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer) to his bed and breakfast.

The actor mentioned that in the episode there is a scene when Dwight is really emotional and Jim gives him some words of kindness and empathy, and then he does not notice it but Jim has left. Dwight reaches out and Jim is not there and he looks around. Wilson stated that to him, that moment “perfectly encapsulated” what they did on The Office. It is a “Chekhovian, priceless little human misconnection” that was really special, he noted.

The Office cast includes Steve Carrell, B. J. Novak, Leslie David Baker, Phyllis Smith, Ed Helms, Angela Kinsey, Oscar Nunez, Brian Baumgartner, Mindy Kaling, Creed Bratton, Craig Robinson, Amy Ryan, Ellie Kemper, Paul Lieberstein and others. The series received 42 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations, with five wins. It even received several other accolades, with Carell winning Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Comedy or Musical in 2006 for his performance as Michael Scott.

