Kevin From 'The Office' Is Set To Make $1 Million From Cameo Appearances In 2020

The Office is one of the most loved comedy series and has millions of fans worldwide. One of the actors from the show, Brian Baumgartner, who plays Kevin from accounting on the show, is set to make $1 million from his appearances on the personalized video app called Cameo. Read on to know more about Brian Baumgartner's role in the series and his earnings because of Cameo appearances.

Brian Baumgartner in the Office

According to a report by E! Online, Brian Baumgartner, best known for his role as Kevin Malone, is set to make more money on the personalized-video app than anyone else in 2020, as stated by Cameo CEO Steven Galanis. CEO Galanis further said that the actor will make over $1 million this year in bookings. Steven Galanis made an appearance on the New York Times Sway podcast, where he revealed this to the host Kara Swisher.

When Swisher asked what it is about Brian Baumgartner that appeals to users, Galanis explained that the 48-year-old actor puts a lot of thought into his content. Steven further said that Brian really takes a lot of pride in his craftsmanship of the videos and also mentioned that the quality of the cameo is something that is really important to people. Talking about Baumgartner, he revealed to the host that the actor takes his job very seriously and is very reliable and his content is really funny. The CEO went on to explain that comedians tend to be the most popular choice for consumers who can choose from a wide range of celebrities to film short videos.

According to a report by Celebritynetworth, Brian Baumgartner's net worth is around $6 million. He has had roles on the television shows like Jake in Progress, Arrested Development, and Everwood. He played a talent scout on Last Comic Standing with his The Office co-star Kate Flannery and starred in License to Wed. In June 2007, Brian Baumgartner won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Broadband Program - Comedy, for his work on The Office: The Accountants webisodes. Brian's famous works include Scream Queens, Life in Pieces, Summer Camp Island, House of Good and Evil, Hot in Cleveland among others.

Image Credits: Brian Baumgartner Official Instagram Account

