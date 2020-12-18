Where Is 'The Office' Filmed? Know All About Shooting Locations Of This Comedy Series

The Office is one of the most popular comedy series that aired on television in the last decade. The show premiered in 2005 and aired its last episode in May 2013. With an ensemble star cast including Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer, John Krasinski among many others, the series focuses on the everyday work lives of office employees in the Scranton, Pennsylvania branch of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. Read on to know about The Office filming location.

Where is The Office filmed?

Jenna Ficher, and Angela Kinsley, who portrayed the characters of Pam and Angela, revealed on their podcast The Office Ladies that the first season was actually filmed in a real office building. Season one of the show was filmed in a real-life office building in Culver City close to the cross streets La Cienega Blvd & W Jefferson Blvd. Later, after the second season, the rest of the series was moved to a sound stage that was replicated exactly to look like the original. It was filmed in The Valley in Los Angeles primarily located around Van Nuys and Studio City.

According to a report by San Fernando valley Blog, The Chili's Grill & Bar from Season two's first episode, The Dundies, and episode seven, The Client was actually filmed at the former Black Angus Steakhouse, which is now demolished, at 14640 Roscoe Blvd in Panorama City. Michael Scott's condo was located at 7303 Bonnie Place Reseda and was purchased in season two, episode three titled Office Olympics.

Filming of the Office

The Office was filmed with a single-camera setup to give the look of an actual documentary, with no studio audience or laugh track, like other sitcoms, allowing its deadpan and absurd humour to fully reach the audience. The show's primary premise that a camera crew is filming Dunder Mifflin and its employees, seemingly around the clock. The presence of the camera is acknowledged by the characters, especially Michael Scott, who enthusiastically participates in the filming. Actor John Krasinski shot the footage of Scranton for the opening credits after he found out he was cast as Jim. He visited Scranton for research and interviewed employees at actual paper companies.

