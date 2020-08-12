Klay Thompson Continues His Crazy Off-season Workout With His Dog Rocco: Watch

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson recently took to Instagram to share a video of himself, working out with his dog Rocco. The 30-year-old star did 12 curls in the video, where he used Rocco as the weight. Thompson frequently shares photos of himself with his dog, especially during his rehab period after his ACL injury in 2019. Last month, Thompson had shared a snap of him playing chess with Rocco.

Fans loving Klay Thompson's new workout routine with his dog Rocco

Klay Thompson’s getting that offseason workout with Rocco



LEGEND ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/Bef5n7YwXN — Chris Montano (@gswchris) August 11, 2020

hmm i don't think he's hurting rocco but on the off chance i think maybe perhaps he should do that with me instead. for rocco's sake — r~ steph curry's burner acct~ (@fymroo) August 12, 2020

I like how he's out there and these construction guys are moving around in the background ðŸ˜‚ — Hillsbrotha (@raiderforlifeex) August 12, 2020

If you haven't done this with your dog, do you really even own a dog? — matt col (@mc_swaggletooth) August 12, 2020

Love @KlayThompson but this is a bad look IMHO — Suzanne @Home (@spanoplos) August 12, 2020

Fans shared Thompson's clip online, happy about his new workout. Some fans joked about Thompson finding innovative ways to work out in offseason, while several were happy to see their favourite player workout after his injury last year. Thompson's video came sometime after Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported about the three-time NBA champion practising with Warriors star Steph Curry.

Klay Thompson dog plays chess with him

(Klay Thompson Instagram – @klaythompson)

Last month, Thompson posted an Instagram story with Rocco sitting in front of him behind a chessboard. He captioned the image saying that he always opens the game with a move called the 'queen's gambit' while playing with Rocco. Some fans pointed out that the move might not be the queen's gambit but the Blackmar-Diemer gambit, as queen's gambit has c4 on move 2, and not e4. Rocco has also appeared with Thompson in his GQ Sports video, where the 30-year-old star lists his essentials.

Klay Thompson injury: Steph Curry and Klay Thompson reportedly worked out together

Thompson missed the entire 2019-20 NBA season due to the ACL injury he suffered during the 2019 NBA Finals Game 6 against the Toronto Raptors. His rehab took months, and he was medically cleared to start training in June. While no news has been confirmed by the Warriors, Thompson is expected to return for the 2020-21 season.

Klay Thompson is mostly working out in Orange County but the Splash Brothers reportedly worked out together some time ago. If he returns in December, he will be playing after 17 months of rehab. Curry, who played only four games this season due to his broken hand, also returned in March for one game before the season was suspended due to COVID-19. With both Curry and Thompson sidelined, the Warriors found themselves at the bottom of the league. Team officials are confident that the team will make a comeback, especially with the guaranteed top-five draft pick.

