The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Brandi Leaks Texts With Denise From 'secret Affair'

Brandi Glanville of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill fame recently took to Twitter to share a screenshot of the conversation she had with Denise Richards. She shared the screenshot in an attempt to prove her claim that she had hooked up with Denise Richards. In the screenshot, Denise Richards can be seen inviting Brandi to stay with her. The screenshot has received mixed reactions from netizens.

Brandi Glanville leaks screenshots

Brandi Glanville recently shared an explosive screenshot in order to prove her side of the story. Speculations about the two ladies hooking up had been doing the rounds for quite some time now. However, Denise Richards completely denied having an affair with Brandi Glanville which escalated the controversy.

In the most recent development, Brandi Glanville shared a screenshot of a conversation that she had with Denise Richards regarding spending some time together. In the chat revealed, Denise can be seen telling Brandi Glanville that Patrick Muldoon is staying in a hotel room and that Brandi can take up a room next to Patrick. She also gave Brandi Glanville an option to stay with her at her cottage, to save money.

Brandi Glanville can also be seen speaking about how she was ready to sleep on the couch at Denise’s cottage. She added that she will keep Denise Richards updated on what the plan would look like. Have a look at the screenshot shared on Twitter here.

In the episode that aired on July 22, Brandi Glanville had revealed to a few co-stars at a dinner table that she had an affair with Denise Richard. She also claimed that Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers had an open marriage and hence they went ahead with it. She added that it first happened with the two went out for dinner and made out with each other in the bathroom. After Denise Richards denied having an affair, Brandi went public and said that she is willing to take a lie detector test to prove what the truth is.

Image Courtesy: Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards Instagram

