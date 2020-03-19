'The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Season 10 Preview Promises Even More Drama; Watch

The queens of Beverly Hills are finally back with the tenth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The trailer of the show released recently and it has got a lot of steam.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10’s first episode will air on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The show's Season 10 preview more drama and even more juicy gossip and fights that will entertain the audience for sure. Here is the trailer of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Preview:

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 showcases the return of the cast member’s likes Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne (Girardi), Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, and Denise Richards. These old cast members will be joined by a new cast member. This new member is the first African American housewife on the show.

Her name is Garcelle Beauvais and she has proved that she can hold herself up against the others in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 preview.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 will take us through the housewives going around living their lives. They will be visiting Rome and other parts of Europe this season. It is only a matter of time before we see the housewives take the show up a notch.

While we know about the returning cast members, here is how the newcomer Garcelle Beauvais is seen in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 preview. In the video, she is seen saying that some things are too much of 'white people stuff'. She is also seen at a gala, and during her speech, she is seen thanking her new best friends. She is also seen taking a dig at a few of her new friends by saying 'some of them, not so much'.

