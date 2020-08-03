As 'Real Housewives Potomac' Premieres, Gizelle Bryant Reveals Five Reasons To Watch Show

Real Housewives of Potomac's star Gizelle Bryant in a recent media interview with an entertainment portal, talked about the hit-reality show's fifth season. Expressing her excitement, Gizelle said that the latest season of the show is a must-watch. She even listed down five reasons why everyone must watch the show. Here are five reasons why Real Housewives of Potomac's a must-watch.

Five reasons to watch Real Housewives of Potomac's fifth season

Camaraderie

Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, and Karen Huger, who have been a part of the five consecutive seasons of Real Housewives Potomac have managed to impress the audiences with their on-screen camaraderie. Gizelle Bryant, in the interview, talked about the Real Housewives cast members camaraderie and said that they (cast) knew each other before the show, which made shooting more fun and playful. Gizelle also exclaimed that the participants of their franchise also listen and make wise commentary, which makes it an entertaining watch, added the actor.

Introducing audience to Potomac and other places

Further in the interview, Gizelle Bryant revealed that Real Housewives introduced everyone to Potomac, a neighbourhood in California. She added that no one knew much about Potomac before the Real Housewives franchise. She also said that because all the cast members now reside in different places, audiences get to see different places like D.C., Virginia, and Maryland.

Relatable to women of all age group

Real Housewives main cast includes women from different age groups and cultural diversity coming together for the show. Elaborating more on the same, Gizelle Bryant said that since all the participants on the show belong to different strata of the society and age group, it is easier for the audiences to be related to each one of them. She further exclaimed that the latest season of the franchise would also discuss issues of black women. It would also dive into issues like interracial marriage and how it is to be a black woman with privilege, added Byrant.

A new cast member

The first-ever African housewive would feature in the latest season of the show. Dr Wendy Osefo, who joins Real Housewives cast this season, is a professor at Johns Hopkins University, Maryland. Gizelle Bryant, in the interview, revealed that Dr Osefo would bring a new perspective to the show. She will depict how a working woman handles her family and profession simultaneously, exclaimed Gizelle. She also added that Dr Wendy would also talk about Africans who have migrated to America.

Studio-shot season

Gizelle Bryant, in the interview, revealed that the full season of the Real Housewives Potomac was shot months before the pandemic. So, no shooting has been done virtually like other franchises. Meanwhile, the Real Housewives of New York and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills were shot virtually due to the pandemic.

The fifth season of Real Housewives Potomac will be aired on Bravo from Sunday, August 2, 2020. The show will air at 9 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the audience can watch the previous seasons of the reality show on the online platform Hulu.

