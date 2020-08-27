Is 'Person Of Interest' Leaving Netflix This September? Read To Find Out

Person of Interest is an American sci-fi-crime-drama series, that has entertained its audience with its gripping storyline and characters. The show first aired on CBS back in 2011 and, it was a hit. But now, this popular show is going to leave Netflix in the United States on September 22, 2020. The show won People's Choice Award in 2012 and 2016 and, was also nominated for Primetime Emmy Award.

Also read: Why Was Altered Carbon Cancelled? Netflix Cancels Cyberpunk Show After Two Seasons

What is the show, Person of Interest about?

Taking a leap into the extraordinary, the plotline of this series is beyond the concept of an average crime show. A billionaire software genius Harold Finch creates a machine that can detect acts of crime and terror before they even happen. The government did not pay much attention to the machine as they considered violent crimes between ordinary people 'irrelevant'. Finch then partners up with an ex-CIA agent John Reese and, they work together in secret to prevent crimes. The series aired for five long years until 2016.

Also read: Emilia Clarke Claims Female Stars Were Not Given Same Benefits As Men On GOT Sets, Read

Why is Person of Interest leaving Netflix?

Person of Interest is leaving Netflix as it does not own any rights to the show. All the five seasons of the show will be leaving Netflix after being on the platform for nine years. The contract between Netflix and CBS is over. CBS Network decided not to renew their contract with Netflix and, thus, Person of Interest will be leaving Netflix. Netflix's official Help Centre says that once a show stops airing on the platform, it could mean that the licence of airing the show from studios or production houses is no longer valid or not renewed.

Also read: Why Is 'Once Upon A Time' Leaving Netflix And Where It Will Be Streaming Next?

Where can you stream Person of Interest?

Even though the show aired on CBS, it was produced and distributed by Warner Brother Television. The show will not be streaming on CBS. Person of Interest is available on Amazon Prime Video. If you have a subscription, you can still binge-watch the show. And the best thing about the show streaming on Prime is that anybody can watch it, it is available internationally.

Also read: 'Lucifer' Season 5 Ending: What Does Lucifer And Chloe's Fate Have In Store For Them?

[Image Credit: @poi_cbs]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.