Why Was Altered Carbon Cancelled? Netflix Cancels Cyberpunk Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has recently announced that its sci-fi show Altered Carbon will not be renewed for season 3. The show was cancelled by the streaming platform after only two seasons. The story of Netflix’s Altered Carbon is set for more than 300 years in the future.

In this dystopian future, human bodies have become interchangeable and death is no longer permanent. The society has been transformed by new technology. The lead character Takeshi Kovacs is the only surviving soldier of an elite group of interstellar warriors. As most of them were killed for their uprising against the new world order. Read on to find out, “Why was Altered Carbon cancelled?”

Why was Altered Carbon cancelled?

First Season of the show was premiered on Netflix in 2018 and Altered Carbon season 2 was released on the streaming platform in February 2020. An anime special of the show titled Resleeved was released on March 19 and was set before the events of season 1. According to a report on Deadline, the show was cancelled by Netflix in April. The streaming giants decision came in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report suggests that Netflix’s decision stemmed from its standard viewership vs. cost renewal review process.

Netflix Cancelled Shows

The report further suggested that in addition to this Netflix also cancelled two of its highly popular show’s The Society and I’m Not Okay With This last week. The streaming giant is taking such an extreme decision with its show due to budgetary issues. Cost of production has reportedly increased due to health and safety measures that will have to be taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Altered Carbon Season 2 cast

Helmed by Laeta Kalogridis, the Netflix cyberpunk show is based on novels by the same name, written by Richard K. Morgan. Altered Carbon season 2 starred actor Anthony Mackie in the lead role of Takeshi Kovac. Actors such as Renee Elise Goldsberry, Chris Conner, Dichen Lachman, Will Yun Lee and Simone Missick were also seen in playing crucial roles in the second season.

Altered Carbon Review

On its IMDb page, the science fiction show has received 8.1 out of 10 stars. On Rotten Tomatoes it has scored 63 per cent in Audience Score. Many fans of the show have taken to Twitter to express their feelings at the announcement of the show’s cancellation. Moreover, may lead actors of the show took to social media to bid farewell to their fans.

So in a single month Netflix has cancelled:

- I am not Ok with this (how DARE you)

- The Society

Now Altered Carbon

PLUS the fact that the Avatar series will not have the blessing of it's original creators



Ya'll just want me to get Disney+ just tell me man for real — 「 Stryks 」#BlackLivesMatter (@Stryks) August 26, 2020

This is not the end I’m sure the fans and myself want this show to continue. @JeffBezos please help this amazing show to continue like you did with the expanse #savealteredcarbon — josh (@hogwartsboi111) August 26, 2020

What a great ride it has been on #AlteredCarbon !! Thanks to all the fans that tuned in for both seasons❤️🤙🏽 Takeshi Kovacs, one of my fav characters I’ve gotten to play! ⁦@Skydance⁩ ⁦@netflix⁩ pic.twitter.com/k0Pab0u35B — Will Yun Lee (@WillYunLee) August 26, 2020

He was a great character and I’ll miss him❤️And I got to work with so many great people. Thanks @netflix & @skydance ❤️ On to the next! #alteredcarbon #poe pic.twitter.com/rnYtn2pEhq — Chris Conner (@ImCConner) August 26, 2020

