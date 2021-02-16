'The Umbrella Academy' Cast Gets A Big Pay Raise For Season Three From Netflix

The Umbrella Academy is a superhero series on Netflix. It currently has two seasons with 20 episodes and is quite popular with the viewers. The show has been renewed for a third outing. Now, it is disclosed that The Umbrella Academy cast will be getting a big raise for season three.

Also Read | 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3 Shares 'Sparrow Academy' Cast And Character Details

The Umbrella Academy cast scores big pay raise ahead of season 3

Variety has recently revealed The Umbrella Academy lead members will be getting a huge increase in their payment before going into season three. The Umbrella Academy cast includes Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves / Number One, David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves / Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves / Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves / Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Number Five, and Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves / Number Six. All of them have netted a substantial additional amount.

According to the report, the six actors banded together ahead of The Umbrella Academy season 3 to ask for a pay raise. Netflix has agreed with their request and now each of them will be earning more than $200,000 per episode. Fellow cast member Elliot Page will also receive a raise but was not directly involved in the team’s renegotiation. Page, who plays Vanya Hargreeves / Number Seven, joined the series earning a higher rate as he was the most established star. However, the actor was said to be supportive of the group’s effort.

Also Read | 'The Umbrella Academy': The Hargreeves Are All Set To Return For Season 3

Also Read | 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3: All The Details About Upcoming Season Known So Far

The Umbrella Academy is based on the comic book series of the same name written by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá. The series is created by Steve Blackman for Netflix and developed by Jeremy Slater. The Umbrella Academy plot shows a dysfunctional family of adopted superhero siblings who reunite to solve the mystery of their father’s demise and the threat of a forthcoming apocalypse.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 will introduce the Sparrow Academy, the team which was shown at the end of season two. As the titular superhero siblings return to their home after being stuck in the 20th century, they find that everything has changed, and they have been replaced. The premiere date for the series has not been revealed yet.

Also Read | The Umbrella Academy Season 3 To Release This Year? Know More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.