'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3: All The Details About Upcoming Season Known So Far

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 will go on floors in February 2021 in Toronto, Canada. The second season of Netflix’s unconventional superhero and science-fiction drama/comedy, like the viewers have come to expect out of the makers, ended with a surprise. The third season of The Umbrella Academy, as per an article on TechRadar, might become available for streaming on Netflix sometime during the last trimester of next year. This article contains all the details regarding the cast and crew that are known so far.

Who’s returning For Season 3?

Netflix has confirmed that all the members of the original The Umbrella Academy will be a part of The Umbrella Academy Season 3 cast. The principal characters list is made up of Vanya (Played by Elliot Page), Five (Played by Aidan Gallagher), Klaus (Played by Robert Sheehan), Allison (Played by Emmy Raver-Lampman), Diego (Portrayed by David Castañeda), Ben (Justin H. Min’s character in the series) and Luther (Tom Hopper).

Season 3 will also see Colm Ferore join The Umbrella Academy Season 3 cast as Sir Reginald Hargreeves. This time around, Ferore’s Sir Reginald Hargreeves will presumably have a larger part to play as Season 3 is going to be set in a version of reality that is different from the ones that are known to the seven protagonists.

The aforementioned version of reality is the one in which Sir Reginald Hargreeves is alive and has a family that comprises of seven completely different pupils. This band of seven new characters is known as The Sparrow Academy, who the viewers were introduced to at the end of the second season.

At the time of their introduction, their faces were covered. In this version of reality, The Umbrella Academy also discovers that Ben, who was supposed to be dead for thirteen years as per the show, is also alive. It is speculated that Kate Walsh might also return as The Handler.

Tentative The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Release Date(s):

As per the article on TechRadar.com, Season 3 will go on floors in February 2021 and will complete production by August. Keeping that in mind, one can expect The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Release Date to be somewhere between the last quarter of 2021 or the initial months of 2022.

About The Umbrella Academy:

The Umbrella Academy is the story of seven siblings who went their own separate ways after a mission went wrong. Years later, the tragic death of the patriarch of their family, Sir Reginald Hargreeves, brought them all under one roof once again. Season 1 saw one of its members, Five, attempting to avoid an Armageddon.

Season 2, picking up where season 1 left off, starts with all the siblings scattered across various time zones, which is an obstacle that they will have to overcome.

