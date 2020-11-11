'The Umbrella Academy': The Hargreeves Are All Set To Return For Season 3

Netflix has officially renewed one of its most popular shows, The Umbrella Academy for season 3. The show was amongst one of the top-rated Netflix shows at the time of its release. Principal photography for the third season is set to commence during February next year in Toronto, Canada. The official announcement was made through the show’s official social media handle:

The unconventional fantasy Netflix Original is the story of seven siblings who went their own separate ways after a mission went wrong. Years later, the tragic death of the patriarch of their family, Sir Reginald Hargreeves, forced them all to come under one roof once again. The supernatural, time-bending and emotionally charged missions and dilemmas that follow is essentially the premise of the show. Season 1 saw one of its members, Five, attempting to avoid an Armageddon.

Season 2 picks up exactly where Season 1 left off. The unfortunate turn of events put the siblings in the same spot once again. But this time around, the siblings must deal with a different kind of challenge altogether; that of ending up in different time zones. One must watch The Umbrella Academy on Netflix to see how things playout for the siblings this time around.

The Umbrella Academy On Netflix is one of its highest-rated shows. Only time will tell what The Umbrella Academy Season 3 will have in store for its loyalists.

Critics' Opinion:

The Umbrella Academy met with commercial and critical acclaim due to the creator’s ability to strike the near-perfect balance between fantasy and reality. Another one of The Umbrella Academy’s major feats includes the way the show addressed various social issues in its own unique manner. The only show that is anything like The Umbrella Academy at the moment is Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys. The show also received positive acclaim for its unusual take on comedy (Inspired by German sensibilities) and sibling relationships. Both the seasons of The Umbrella Academy is available on Netflix.

The Umbrella Academy Cast:

The Umbrella Academy cast members include Aidan Gallagher (As Number Five), Ellen Page (Vanya), Robert Sheehan (Klaus), Emmy Raver-Lampan (Allison/Rumour), Tom Hopper (Luther), David Castaneda (Diego), and Justin H. Min (Ben). Other returning regulars include Rita Arya (As Lila Pitts) and Mary J. Blige (Cha Cha). Returning supporting characters will include Colm Feore (As Sir Reginald Hargreeves) and Kate Walsh (The Handler). Adam Godley will also be seen reprising his motion-capture role as Pogo the loyal advanced chimpanzee, who was formerly an assistant to Feore’s Reginald Hargreeves.

With The Umbrella Academy renewed, one can expect more details in the time to come.

