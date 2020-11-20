'The Undoing' Episodes List: How Many Episodes Does Nicole Kidman Starrer Have?

The Undoing season 1 is the latest American mystery psychological thriller miniseries created by David E. Kelly. The series is based on a novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz and the series stars Nicole Kidman in the lead.

How many episodes are there in The Undoing?

The miniseries has a total of six episodes. A total of four have been premiered and two will be aired soon. Here is a list of the episodes from the show.

List of The Undoing episodes

Episode 1: The Undoing (October 25, 2020)

This episode is directed by Susanne Bier and premiered on October 25, 2020. It introduces the character of Grace Fraser (played by Nicole Kidman) who is a successful psychotherapist in Manhattan. She lives with her husband Jonathan, who is an oncologist and their young son Henry. In the first episode itself, Grace experiences a number of events.

Along with some parents from her son’s school, Grace plans an auction. However, in a span of 3-4 days, she runs into a woman called Elena many times. In her final encounter, Elena kisses Grace and the next day, Elena’s corpse is found. The police suspect Grace’s husband had something to do with the crime.

Episode 2: The Missing (November 1, 2020)

In the first episode after Grace’s husband is the primary suspect in Elena’s murder case, Jonathan goes missing. Grace starts having visions from the murder scene of Elena. In the second episode, Grace becomes increasingly worried about her husband.

As the episode progresses, various clues indicate that Jonathan might have something to do with Elena’s death. Jonathan meets Grace secretly and admits to his infidelity but insists that he did not murder Elena. However, Grace calls the police.

Episode 3: Do No Harm (November 8, 2020)

The police arrive at the location and arrests Jonathan. Grace informs the police that she is being threatened by Elena’s husband. The police tell her that she is also a suspect in the murder. In the final scene of the episode, the police show her video footage in which Grace is filmed walking outside around the crime scene on the night of the murder.

Episode 4: See No Evil (November 15, 2020)

Episode 5 (upcoming): Trail by Fury (November 22, 2020)

Episode 6 (upcoming): The Bloody Truth (November 29, 2020)

