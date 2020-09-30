Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

Megan Fox recently opened up about the failure of her 2009 film, Jennifer’s Body and what according to her became the reasons for the failure of the film. On Eli Roth’s History of Horror: Uncut, the actor revealed that she feels that it was only due to her public image at the time of the film release that affected its box office collection. Jennifer’s Body became a cult classic film and Megan feels happy about it despite everything that went down.

Megan Fox on Jennifer's Body failing at the Box Office

Megan Fox is a beloved actor from Hollywood and enjoys a huge fan following. However, the actor too has had her share of ups and downs during her career. At the time, when Jennifer’s Body had released in 2009, Megan was amid Transformers backlash and her feud with director Michael Bay. Megan revealed that Jennifer’s Body “never really stood a chance” and her public image at the time was solely to blame.

When asked about how she feels about Jennifer’s Body becoming a cult classic. Here is what she said at the podcast

It’s a nice circle. I didn’t expect it to grow like that. But to see it being appreciated now, obviously makes me feel really good. I’m happy for Diablo (the writer of the film) and I’m happy for Karyn (the director of the film). All these people put in a lot of hard work into making a really quality project that was panned for reasons that had nothing to do with them. A lot of it was just about my image at the time and who I was in the media at the time and the backlash to that. The movie never really stood a chance.

Jennifer’s Body Details

Jennifer’s Body was directed by Karyn Kusama and written by Diablo Cody and the film released in the year 2009. The film was a horror-comedy which followed the titular character who becomes possessed and turns into a succubus when she is sacrificed to Satan. Soon Jennifer’s best friend Anita finds out about how Jennifer is feeding upon fellow men. Now Anita must stop Jennifer before she attacks her boyfriend Chip.

The titular character in the film was portrayed by Meghan Fox and the role of her best friend Anita was portrayed by Amanda Seyfried. Other cast members of the film included Adam Brody, Johnny Simmons, who played the role of Chip and Kyle Gallner in key roles. The film has been rated 5.2 on IMDb.

Meghan Fox on the work front

Meghan Fox was seen in films like Zeroville, Above the Shadows and The Battle of Jangsari in 2019. The actor was last seen in Think Like A Dog and Rogue which were directed by Gil Junger and M. J. Bassett respectively. Meghan will be appearing in several films in the near future which include Big Gold Brick, Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphins, Midnight in the Switchgrass and Till Death.

