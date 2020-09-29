'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

The Good Place is an American sitcom that enjoys a huge fan following and rave reviews from critics. The show has four seasons and is available to watch on Netflix. One of the favourite things for fans of a show or film to do is to spot locations and scenic beauty shown on television, which is why, a lot of people look up where a certain show or movie was filmed. Here is information about the filming locations of The Good Place.

Where is The Good Place filmed?

The Good Place was filmed at several places as the series portrayed several sequences of various natures. But mostly, the series was filmed at several locations in Los Angeles and most of the parts were shot at Universal Studios in Los Angeles, California. According to Buzzfeed, the locations also comprises of Huntington Library, Leo Carillo State Beach in Malibu, and The Majestic in downtown Los Angeles.

The Good Place filming location

Huntington Library

San Marino

Universal Studios

Leo Carillo State Beach in Malibu

The Majestic in downtown Los Angeles

Jacksonville, Florida

Other shows filmed in Los Angeles

There are several other shows and movies in Hollywood that have been filmed in Los Angeles, California.

Plot of The Good Place

The show is set in an afterlife in which people are sent to a good place or a bad place depending on the deeds that they have done during their lifetime on Earth. The plot follows a morally corrupt lady and a small-time criminal is sent to the Good Place due to mistaken identity. However, instead of correcting the mistake, they hide their identity and continue to live in the good place.

As the series unfolds, the lead character realises that she had been a part of an experiment at the Bad Place all along. She was supposed to be tortured emotionally and psychologically for eternity along with a few other people. The show is created by Michael Schur and stars Kristen Bell and William Jackson Harper in the lead roles and Jameela Jamil, D'Arcy Carden, Manny Jacinto and Ted Danson in key roles.

