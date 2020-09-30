'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here

The cast of the 1993 film Hocus Pocus is reuniting at a virtual fundraising event for the New York Restoration Project. This would mean that actors Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy would be coming together after a long time for the event which will be held on October 30th on the occasion of Halloween. In addition to buying tickets to attend the event, people can purchase several limited edition pieces of merchandise that are available on the official website of New York Restoration Project.

Hocus Pocus to reunite for a fundraiser

Directed by Kenny Ortega, Hocus Pocus is a family comedy film about three witches who are resurrected after 300 years when a young boy lights a cursed Candle of Black Flame. The film is very popular among the fans of the genre but though the three lead actors have participated in several Hocus Pocus events over the years, they have rarely made appearances together. One can buy the tickets for the virtual event from the official website and it costs $10.

The website has described the event as

Friday, October 30, 2020

8:00 PM EST

*This is a one-time showing.* The show will not broadcast again after the listed date and time. Your ticket to the hottest pandemic-safe Halloween event of the year, featuring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy and spectacularly spooky guests—all to raise funds for New York Restoration Project’s critical environmental and social justice work. Reserve your spot today for our one-hour virtual evening event on Friday, October 30! Your personalized access link will be emailed to you in advance of the event, and we will keep you informed of all the Hocus Pocus fun we have in store leading up to the big night.

The NYRP was founded in the year 1995 by Bette Midler and takes pride in the work they have done over the years. The New York Restoration Project has planted trees, renovated gardens, restored parks, and transformed open space for communities throughout New York City’s five boroughs. As New York’s only citywide conservancy, they bring private resources to spaces that lack adequate municipal support, fortifying the City’s ageing infrastructure and creating a healthier environment for those who live in the most densely populated and least green neighbourhoods.

