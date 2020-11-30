The Undoing Finale Review: Nicole & Hugh Grant Starrer Will Keep You On Your Seat's Edge

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant starrer The Undoing is a psychological thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat till the very end. Ever since the first episode of the series released, it created headlines about how interesting the series is. Based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s novel You Should Have Known, The Undoing is directed by David E Kelly and is available to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The Undoing finale review: plot

The Undoing follows a successful therapist, Grace Fraser in New York who finds out some dark secrets about her husband on the eve of publishing her first book. Her husband is a suspect in the murder of a woman who crossed paths with Grace several times before she was brutally killed. Grace finds out that her husband was having an affair with the woman, however, he claims that he did not murder her.

This puts Grace in a dilemma but she calls the cops on her husband who was absconding from the police. As the series unfolds, the show sees that Grace also becomes one of the suspects as she is captured on the CCTV footage of the deceased woman’s neighbourhood on the night she was killed. The show follows how a court case is developed against Grace’s husband and how the investigation proceeds. Grace discovers that many unethical practices are being made in order to build a case against her husband. The question lingers on everybody’s minds, Who is the killer in The Undoing?

The Undoing finale review: What works?

The series boasts of a terrific cast. Nicole and Hugh in the lead roles have done a terrific job in the portrayal of their characters. Director David E Kelly has done a decent job and has portrayed each character well and rounding up the subplots well enough. The story has been written decently and does not have any loose ends.

What does not work?

While the acting and direction of the series are good, The Undoing ending is disappointing. That is that the twist given in the final episode is not so much a twist. The killer shown in the series is the one who was the primary suspect throughout the series.

The Undoing finale review: Final thoughts

On average, each episode in the series is 50 minutes long. One can watch the series as it boasts of a terrific cast and the plot of the series is interesting. The Undoing is recommended to watch.

Rating: 3.5/5

