'The Vanished' Spoilers: Who Kidnapped Taylor And Where Was She Found?

The Vanished is a Peter Facinelli thriller action film that released in 2020. The movie is about a family who goes on vacation but their young daughter vanishes. Here are few spoilers from the film to let you know about a shocking revelation made in the film.

Plot

The movie opens with Paul and Wendy going on a vacation with their 10-year-old daughter Taylor. After spending some good time there, their daughter vanishes and the couple looks for them everywhere. They later go to the sheriff and file a missing person’s report, and find out that few fugitives had escaped prison before they arrived the vacation spot.

The Sherrif tells the couple that though he does not think Taylor was kidnapped by any of the convicts, they might be in the woods. When Wendy and Paul see that no efforts are being put in to find their daughter, they take charge and start searching for her. They suspect everyone and try to calculate and analyse situations.

However, while they are on a hunt for their daughter, they commit murder themselves but escape the crime scene. Time and again, people suggest them to let go off of Taylor as she might never come back. When nothing seems to be working, they leave the place with several unanswered questions.

Disclaimer: The Vanished spoilers ahead.

The Vanished ending: Where is Taylor? Could she be found?

Towards the end of the film, the sheriff finds an old photograph of Wendy and Paul. The photograph seemed to be taken 17 years ago and Wendy was pregnant in the picture. Sheriff contacts Paul’s brother as Paul and Wendy have fled the place.

Paul’s brother reveals a piece of shocking news to the Sheriff, where he explains that Paul and Wendy do not have a child. He tells the sheriff that 7 years ago, the couple’s daughter died by drowning in a lake. He further reveals that the two suffer from manic episodes and often enact their old memories with Taylor from the time when she was 10.

This implies that Taylor was neither kidnapped nor killed by anyone.

