Happy Birthday Asha Bhosle: Fans Hail The Singer As ‘Queen Of Melody’ On Twitter

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle celebrates her birthday today that is on September 8, 2020. The singer started her singing career, almost seven decades ago in the year 1943. She has not only sung over for a thousand Bollywood movies but she has also been credited for recording several private albums. The Zara Sa Jhoom Lo Main singer has engaged in various solo concerts in India and abroad.

The singer was officially declared by the Guinness Book of World Records as the Most Recorded Artist in Music History, in the year 2011. She was also the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. On the occasion of her birthday today, fans flooded warm birthday wishes for the singer on social media.

Fans shower birthday wishes for Asha Bhosle

One of the users hailed the singer as the 'Queen Of Melody' while wishing her on a special day. He also shared a beautiful picture of the singer in a red and white saree. Take a look.

Another fan called the Pyaar Hamara Amar Rahega singer as the 'Queen of melody', 'the powerhouse of talent' and a voice filled with supreme energy. She also shared a lovely picture of the singer in a blue saree. Take a look at her tweet.

Wishing the Queen of Melody, the powerhouse of talent and a voice filled with supreme energy @AshaBhosle a very Happy Birthday!#HappyBirthdayAshaBhosle #AshaBhosle pic.twitter.com/czYHtGtcXA — rashmikamandannafans (@rashmikaman65) September 8, 2020

Asha Bhosle is hailed as the 'voice of India'

A user wished the singer calling her the 'Voice of India.' The user also shared a video wherein singer Shreya Ghoshal can be seen paying a tribute to Asha Bhosle. Shreya can be seen crooning the hit song of the legendary singer, Chura Liya Hai from the movie Yaadon Ki Barat. Take a look at the tweet.

RESPECT🙏

Heartfelt Wishing to the mesmerizing voice of India @ashabhosle ji on her birth anniversary🙏



An iconic tribute to d legendary singer from d Queen @shreyaghoshal on stage.

Keep pouring the dedication always in ur heart🙏#HappybirthdayAshabhoslepic.twitter.com/PFKQ4oMPhN — Sonali Projapoti #TeamShreya (@SonaSsg) September 8, 2020

A user wished the Pyaar Kabhi Kam Nahi Karna singer on her birthday while hailing her as an evergreen playback singer. The fan wrote that the singer turns 87 today and stated that she has inspired everyone over the years with her songs. Take a look at his tweet.

The Evergreen bollywood playback singer @ashabhosle tai has turned 87 years today Happy Birthday mam 🎉 you inspire us a lot through out all these years with your songs have a great day queen of melody #HappyBirthdayAshaBhosle — Abhi22 (@iam22abhi) September 8, 2020

One of the fan clubs of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who is also the sister of Asha left a beautiful wish for the latter. The fan stated that the singer brought melody in everyone's life day by day for as long as they remember. The fan further wished for the singer to have a 'musical' birthday. The fan also shared an endearing picture of the sisters along with the wish.

Wishing the most incredible singer of Indian Cinema, @ashabhosle, a very Happy Birthday🎂🎂. She brought melody in our life day by day for as long as we remember. Have a great musical day ahead with loads of love and happiness. Stay safe and take care!#HappyBirthdayAshaBhosle pic.twitter.com/D2oYJRglm7 — Lata Mangeshkar FC - Kolkata (@latafckolkata) September 8, 2020

