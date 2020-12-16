'The Voice' Season 19 Winner: 15-year-old Carter Rubin Wins The Finale 2020!

The Voice is an American singing competition show which recently aired the 19th season of the show. In the semi-finals round, the viewers saw 9 contestants competing against each other. However, in the final round, 5 contestants competed for the winning trophy and finally, the winner was announced on Tuesday night. 15-year-old Carter Rubin who was training under coach Gwen Stefani won The Voice season 19. This is the first time that Gwen Stefani's team contestant won the show. Read on for more details on The Voice finale 2020.

Cartin Rubin is 'The Voice' season 19 winner

The 15-year-old Cartin Rubin is the winner of Season 19 of The Voice competition show. The winner is a native of Shoreham, New York. Rubin performed the song The Climb as his solo performance and the song "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" with coach Gwen Stefani. Rubin competed with the contestants namely John Holiday from team John Legend, Desz from team Kelly Clarkson and Jim Ranger and Ian Flanigan from team Blake Shelton.

Rubin also performed the song "Up From Here" as his original song as well. The Voice Finale also featured special performances by Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Dan + Shay, Lauren Daigle, Keith Urban, Pink, Lewis Capaldi, Florida Georgia Line, Nelly, Jason Derulo, 24kGoldn, Iann Dior, Julia Michaels and JP Saxe.

According to People website, Rubin was inspired by his grandfather who was a guitarist and backup vocalist for Jay and the Americans. Rubin also has a brother, who has autism, with whom he plays music and they even perform together at their family's autism foundation called 'Families in Arms'.

According to the latest news, the Season 20 of The voice is already announced and singer Nick Jonas is all set to make a comeback on the musical show. Nick would be returning as a coach for the Season 20, which would air next year. According to The People, the 28-year-old singer will be replacing Gwen Stefani as the fourth coach of The Voice Season 20 and will judge the show along with the current judges including John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton.

