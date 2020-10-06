'The Witcher 2': First Look Of Freya Allan As Ciri Shared By Makers On Twitter

The Witcher Season 1 was a massive success for Netflix and more episodes are set to release soon in the upcoming season 2. The dark fantasy series is based on a novel series of the same name by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. The Witcher follows the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, the titular Witcher, who hunts down monsters across the continent to protect humanity and other civilized races.

The first season of The Witcher simultaneously adapted the storyline of the first three books written by Andrzej Sapkowski. Due to this, many fans found to timeline of The Witcher Season 1 to be confusing. However, season 2 will be more straightforward and will focus on the interactions between Geralt and his adoptive daughter Ciri. The first look for Freya Allan as Ciri was recently shared by the show's makers.

First look for Freya Allan as Ciri shared online by makers of The Witcher 2

Also Read | Netflix Renews 'The Witcher' For Second Season Ahead Of Series Premiere

Freya Allan first featured as Princess Ciri in The Witcher Season 1. The actor is set to reprise her role in The Witcher 2, in fact, she will play a more prominent role as this season will focus on her bond with Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia. The official Twitter page for The Witcher recently shared the first look for Freya Allan as Ciri in season 2.

Also Read | Thue Rasmussen Quits 'Witcher Season 2' Owing To Scheduling Conflict Amid Pandemic; See

She gave tearful goodbyes

on a most violent night.

Now this child of surprise

is preparing to fight. pic.twitter.com/qVP2wDCQXl — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) October 6, 2020

In the first look image shared by The Witcher Twitter, Freya Allan can be seen in the avatar of Ciri. Ciri is holding a wooden sword in her hand, probably training with Geralt in Kaer Morhen, the headquarters of Witchers. The Twitter page also shared a short poem that hinted at Ciri's role in The Witcher 2.

Also Read | 'The Witcher' Season 2 Will Not Have This "most Controversial" Thing From Season 1

Previously, Netflix's Twitter page also shared the first look image of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in season 2. Henry Cavill is sporting a new armour in the photos but his makeup is the same from the first season. Check out Henry Cavill as the Witcher below.

New armour, same witcher. Here's your first look at Henry Cavill as Geralt in @witchernetflix Season 2. pic.twitter.com/Hx7UCpzrTW — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 5, 2020

The Witcher season one also featured Anya Chalotra, Joey Batey, Anna Shaffer, Mimi Ndiweni, Eamon Farren, and Mahesh Jadu in lead roles. All the actors are set to return in season 2. The Witcher 2 will release sometime in 2021 and will have eight episodes.

Also Read | Millie Brown To Dwayne Johnson: Hollywood Stars Who Ruled Instagram This Week

[image source: Freya Allan Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.