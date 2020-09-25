Thue Rasmussen Quits 'Witcher Season 2' Owing To Scheduling Conflict Amid Pandemic; See

Netflix’s fantasy series The Witcher will not feature Thue Rasmussen essaying the role of Eskel, as he had to bid adieu to the show owing to clashes in the schedule. Thue Rasmussen, on Wednesday, called it quits for the show and announced the news on his official Instagram page. While disseminating the heart-wrenching information, the actor penned down an emotional note for all the fans who were earnestly waiting to watch him as Eskel in the upcoming web series.

Thue Rasmussen quits The Witcher 2

The actor wrote that the rescheduling of The Witcher 2 due to COVID-19 pandemic has risen scheduling issues due to which Thue can no longer portray Eskel. Calling it ‘heartbreaking’, the actor feels grateful and happy for all the days, that he was opportune to spend on the sets of The Witcher season 2. Describing the shooting vibe, Thue felt that everyone who was a part of the project were extremely passionate and engaged.

Unfortunately, the pandemic has caused unresolved conflicts for Thue, though sad, but he is truly thankful for all the fans who wrote him encouraging messages when he was roped in for the project. Lending a ‘heartfelt thank you’, Thue concluded his note saying that he will watch the upcoming season of The Witcher with sheer enthusiasm. Take a look at it here:

As soon as the announcement surfaced online, disheartened fans got another opportunity to blame the pandemic and the year 2020. Many fans felt ‘sorry’ for the actor, for he had to give up the role. Here’s a glimpse of how fans reacted on his post:

Who is Eskel in Witcher Season 2?

Back in February, the makers of the show announced that Thue Rasmussen has joined the cast of the upcoming season to play the role of Eskel. For the unversed, Eskel is another witcher from the school of the Wolf, which was mentored by Vesemir at Kaer Morhen. Although Eskel is a passionate and kind warrior, he is taken for a monster, largely because of the alarming scars on his face. The new season is likely to release on the OTT platform, next year.

