'The Witcher' Season 2 Halts Production After Multiple Crew Members Test Covid Positive

Netflix original series The Witcher has garnered much attention with just its first season. It has been renewed for a second part which is currently under development but has been facing problems due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Now shooting on the project has been halted following positive COVID-19 tests.

The Witcher season 2 halts production after four positive COVID-19 Tests

Deadline has recently reported that The Witcher season 2 has paused production in the United Kingdom. It is because four crew members have tested positive for COVID-19. Netflix will carry out an isolated round of testing of everyone involved in the show. The people who have contacted the virus have been quarantined and are not among the lead cast.

Series creator, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich also provided an update through her Twitter handle. She thanked everyone for their love and support in this unprecedented time. The showrunner mentioned that everyone is okay. She stated that they will be resuming work soon.

Hey, the world is turned upside down — so thanks for the love and support for our little corner of it. We Witchers are okay. The health and safety of our crew and their families come first, and we will do whatever we need to do to protect them. We’ll be back soon. Xx — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) November 8, 2020

This is the second time when The Witcher season 2 has stopped production due to positive COVID-19 case. Earlier in March, Game of Thrones fame Kristofer Hivju was tested positive for the virus. He will be joining the series as a new member in the upcoming part. That pause stretched to mid-August as the UK went into lockdown over the spring.

The Witcher season 2 started shooting in London in early 2020. It was on a hiatus for two weeks in March due to coronavirus outbreak. The series resumed filming in August 2020, after a long halt for around five months. It is expected to extend into early 2021.

The series will continue from where the first season left. It will go ahead with Geralt of Rivia taking on the responsibility of Ciri and facing new challenges as the monster slayer. The Witcher season 2 plot details and release date has not been announced yet by Netflix.

The Witcher season 2 cast and characters

Season 2 of The Witcher cast has Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra reprising their roles as Geralt of Rivia, Cirilla “Ciri”, and Yennefer of Vengerberg respectively. Games of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju will join the franchise as Nivellen, along with Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Geralt's Witcher mentor, Vesemir and Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, one of Geralt’s Witcher pal. Previously, Thue Ersted Rasmussen dropped out from the role of Eskel due to rescheduling conflicts. Now, Basil Eidenbenz will portray Eskel in The Witcher season 2. The cast also includes Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Mecia Simson as Francesca and Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen.

