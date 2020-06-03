Will Henry Cavill's 'The Witcher' Fans See A Season 2 Of The Show Soon?

Henry Cavill’s The Witcher is a popular fantasy drama series. The Netflix series is based on the book series of the same name by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. Henry Cavill was seen in Netflix’s series in the lead role. The show is all set to be back on the streaming service for its second season. The shoot of the show was going on in the UK but they had to be stopped midway as the Coronavirus pandemic started to spread in the entire world during March 2020. According to media reports, The Witcher season 2 production is expected to resume soon.

The witcher production to resume soon

The production of The Witcher's season 2 was going on before it was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, according to reports, the filming productions in the UK are set to resume soon as the pandemic situation in the UK is getting better. If the required permissions are granted, The Witcher season 2 productions will be resuming again. Not just The Witcher season 2 but productions of highly anticipated movies like The Batman and the third instalment of Fantastic Beasts franchise will also begin again soon in the UK.

The conditions to shoot in the UK

The new governmental and health organization guidelines are expected to be implemented in the country soon. According to reports, the new guidelines are expected to lift the restrictions surrounding large-scale manpower endeavours like the shooting of films and shows. The reports revealed that the British Film Institute and the British Film Commission have put together safety rules and guidelines working closely with the UK’s government. Some of the norms and guidelines will be introduced related to safety training, physical distancing, and temperature tests. The permissions are likely to be granted soon giving a green light to start the production work of various films and shows.

The plot of The Witcher is based on a mutated monster hunter played by Henry Cavill. He is struggling to find his place in a world where people are more wicked than the beasts. The Netflix series was helmed by Tomasz Bagiński. The first season of The Witcher released on Netflix in December last year. The Witcher season 2 is expected to release next year.

