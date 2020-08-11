'Think Before You Tweet': Kubbra Sait Gives Out Loud Message To People With Power To Sway

Actor Kubbra Sait recently joined the #SuspendTeamKangana initiative on Twitter, saying that she would 'passionately' support the suspension. Kangana Ranaut's team later called her out for it and asked why she was campaigning against Kangana's freedom of speech. Clapping back at them, Sait stated that it is not personal and asked them to be 'kind' and 'responsible'. Just a while after this, the actor took to her social media to tweet about the troll army.

Kubbra Sait says trolls 'don't reason, they react'

Just a while after asking Kangana Ranaut's team to be 'kind' and 'responsible', Kubbra Sait took to the microblogging site to make a tweet about the troll army. She stated that the troll army does not seek reason and simply reacts. She further urged the people with the position to influence to use their power with kindness and responsibility and asked them to think before they tweet.

No matter how polite you are, the troll army is at work.



They don’t reason, they react.



I rest my case.



If you have the position to influence, then use the power with responsibility and kindness.



I say it again.



Think before you tweet. — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) August 10, 2020

ALSO READ | Kubbra Sait Hits Back At Trolls Calling Her 'desperate To Make Career'

This tweet came in hours after the actor clapped back at Kangana's team for calling her out. Earlier, Kubbra Sait joined #SuspendTeamKangana after netizens trended the hashtag on Twitter and said that she hopes Twitter sees it too. She further added that it was the first time in days that the handle posted something positive and stated that it was time to stop.

Yah! I would passionately support this suspension. It would be grand if @TwitterIndia sees it too. Today was the only day the handle shared something positive, which is a rarity.

But now, enough no?#SuspendTeamKangana — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) August 10, 2020

ALSO READ | Kubbra Sait Speaks About Nepotism, Says ‘If You Are Not Good, You Won’t Survive Here’

Later, Kangana Ranaut's team called her out on it and questioned her reasons for doing so. Ranaut's team said that Kubbra and Kangana have shared many co-stars and added that it was a positive thing. They further questioned why she was against Kangana's freedom of speech and asked what Kangana ever did to her. The handle then asked what was bothering Sait or if she just wanted to impress a few people.

This is not personal at all. Team Kangana Ranaut, your handle has been toxic.

I unfollowed & reported you too.

What I personally ask from you is this: Be kind. Be responsible.

I don’t make things personal & I am pretty positive that you won’t either.

🙏🏽 — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) August 10, 2020

Responding to them, Kubbra Sait said that it was not personal and stated that the handle had become 'toxic'. She further revealed that she has unfollowed and reported the handle. She clarified that she does not make things personal and was positive that the team did not intend to do so either.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut Claps Back At Kubbra Sait Who Showed Support To Suspend Her Twitter Handle

ALSO READ | Kubbra Sait Shares No-makeup Selfie To Normalise Being Unfiltered

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.