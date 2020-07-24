Kubbra Sait Speaks About Nepotism, Says ‘If You Are Not Good, You Won’t Survive Here’

In a recent interview with a media portal, Sacred Games actress Kubbra Sait shared her thoughts about nepotism in Bollywood. Kubbra felt that the industry that was being ‘criminalized’ for being biased, was only started by a few families. Further, she said that there was no ‘short-cut’ in the industry and also said that everyone needed to work hard. Further she felt that those who wouldn't do their job well wouldn't survive in the industry.

She took a neutral stance and said that people needed to stop the blame game. She also said that people needed to work on themselves instead of pointing fingers at others. According to Sait, this would help people to attain progress in life.

Self-made actors:

The Jawaani Jaaneman actress gave an example of self-made Bollywood actors. Kubbra said that B-Town stars like Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Taapsee Pannu were self-made actors. Further, she felt that these actors were ‘powerful examples in today’s world’.

Personal experience:

Talking about her personal experience, Kubbra said that she took ten years to attain her current status in the industry. However, she did not feel disappointed about the same. According to Sait, she would be to blame if she would have given-up or lacked patience. She felt that nobody else could be blamed for her mistakes.

The Blame-Game:

Although Kubbra did not blame anyone, she did acknowledge that some people got more chances than others. Talking about the current times, Sait said that people were judged for everything. Kubbra felt that people needed to stop ‘beating’ each other and instead ‘ride together’.

Star Kids in Bollywood:

Kubra expressed her disappointment towards those who accused star kids in Bollywood. She said that Tiger Shroff was often called a product of nepotism. However, Sait felt that his father was a self-made actor. Further, she felt that Jackie Shroff could not be accused of helping his son. She also felt that such matters were personal. Further, she said that everyone’s decisions needed to be respected. Kubbra said that beating someone down did not make one a better person.

‘Kuckoo’ in Sacred Games:

Talking about her role in the Netflix series Sacred Games, Kubbra said that she got to learn a lot about the LGBTQIA community. Sait felt that her character ‘Kuckoo’, was extremely empowering. Further, Kubbra said that she represented the community at their film festival. She also said that she was asked several questions owing to her role in the show. However, Kubbra said that she was happy to answer all the questions.

