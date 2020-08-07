Kubbra Sait Shares No-makeup Selfie To Normalise Being Unfiltered

Bollywood actor Kubbra Sait took to her social media account and stated that ‘normal is okay’. In the post, the Sacred Games actor is seen sporting a no-makeup look and urging her fans to be more natural. Kubbra Sait, towards the end of the post, also shared a personal story from one of her photoshoots. Check out the post posted on Sait’s Instagram account.

Kubbra Sait’s no-makeup look

Kubbra Sait mentioned that the picture that she shared had been taken in the morning. She wrote that she was sporting a no-makeup look, with facial hair and dark circles. However, she added that it does not make her feel any less of herself. She went on to talk about embracing both the professional and personal side and added that she embraces both with equal dignity.

Kubbra Sait in the social media post stated that her social media platform is her way of displaying her real self to her audiences. Kubbra mentioned that she wants girls all over the world to know that it is alright to be unfiltered and to just be themselves. She encouraged her fans by saying that they are beautiful and that they are enough. She wrote, “Be YOU. YOU are beautiful. YOU are enough. Have a lovely rest of the week.” [sic]

Kubbra Sait shared a personal story where from one of her photoshoots. She mentioned that while she was getting clicked, she told the photographer that her nose looked big in the picture. However, the photographer surprised her and asked her who was looking at her nose when he was clicking her entire face. She thanked the photographer for his 'words of wisdom' while concluding the post.

About Kubbra Sait

Kubbra Sait was born in Bangalore, after which she shifted to Dubai. She started hosting shows at a young age. She worked as an accounts manager at Microsoft when she was in Dubai. She returned to India to pursue her career in the entertainment industry. In 2013, she won the award for Best Female Emcee Award. She also won the Miss personality title in a beauty pageant in 2019.

Kubbra Sait became a household name after her role in India’s first Netflix original show, Sacred Games. Sacred Games was nominated under the Best Drama category at the 47th Emmy Awards. Kubbra Sait represented the popular Netflix show at the Emmy Awards that were held in November 2019. Kubbra is very active on social media and has a loyal fan base.

