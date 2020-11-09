'This Is Us' Star Susan Kelechi Watson Announces End Of Engagement With Jaime Smith

Susan Kelechi Watson, who is known for playing the character of Beth on the drama series This Is Us has recently announced that she is single. Susan was engaged to actor Jaime Lincoln Smith and and made the announcement about being single on her Instagram story while celebrating Joe Biden's election win in America. Jaime Lincoln Smith and Susan were engaged back in September 2019. However, the This Is Us actor has since then deleted her announcement of being single on her Instagram.

Susan Kelechi Watson ends her engagement

ET Online initially recalled that the now-deleted Instagram story where Susan wrote, ''And I thought becoming single was gonna be the only eventful thing to happen to me this year.'' Susan was most likely to Joe Biden's historic win in the states which triggered a country-wide celebration, including millions of reactions on social media. Susan quickly deleted the Instagram story and shared an Instagram post writing ''The Next President and Vice President of these United States! JOE BIDEN and history maker KAMALA HARRIS!!!'' (sic) along with a photo of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris. Check out her post below:

Susan Kelechi Watson and Jaime Lincoln Smith had announced their engagement back in September 2019 with two individual posts on their respective Instagram accounts. In her Instagram caption, Susan had shared a heartwarming caption writing 'Forever Ever, They'll say its love and they'll never know it's love. For when they call its name, it will answer to love without hesitation'. The announcement post along with several of Susan's posts with her ex-fiance Jaime have been deleted from her Instagram account since then.

Susan gained mainstream popularity from her appearance in the NBC drama series This Is Us where she plays the character of Beth Pearson, who is Sterling K Brown's character Randall Pearson's wife. The show has been known for its dramatic twists and turns and plans on including real-life events like the COVID-19 pandemic and the BLM movement in their narrative. Susan had sat down for an interview with Entertainment Weekly during the launch of the fifth season where she expressed that she is excited to see how the show will deal with real-life events.

