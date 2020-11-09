Brie Larson On Facing And Overcoming Society's Harsh Standards Of Beauty

Captain Marvel's Brie Larson recently opened up beauty standards and revealed that she struggled with notions of beauty and had to battle upsetting thoughts on the way she looked and felt. In a recent, interview with W Magzine, the actor shared that she felt like an outcast for the longest time of her life. She also stated her reliability with body shaming and similar beauty standard issues faced by women.

The interviewer asked Brie Larson about her YouTube Channel and asked her to give advice to young women who are having a hard time trying to keep up with standards of beauty. Talking about the same, Brie Larson told W Magzine that it took her a long time to get comfortable with herself and her body. She further shared that she can be whoever she wants to be with herself, was the thing that brought her solace.

Brie Larson also added that people in the world who don’t feel that they have safety within their own bodies break her heart. Furthermost, the star took an oath to do whatever it takes for her so that people have the freedom to express themselves and be exactly who they want to be. Brie said that helping people get over the beauty norms is her ultimate goal in life.

Also Read | Robert Downey Jr defends Chris Pratt; fans ask 'why hadn't Brie Larson got this support'

Also Read | Times Brie Larson's character Carol Danvers paid tribute to Captain Marvel comics

Over a couple of years, Brie Larson has garnered immense success in Hollywood. She is not only known for her appearances in Room and Captain Marvel, but is also popular for her activism and advocacy work. Brie Larson has often used her celebrity position to share her views on political and social issues.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in 2019's film Between Two Ferns: The Movie. The movie also stars Zach Galifianakis, Matthew McConaughey, Rekha Shankar and others. For her next, Brie Larson will be seen in Captain Marvel II. The film is slated to release in 2022. The comic book action film is helmed by Nia DaCosta.

Also Read | Brie Larson's net worth as 'Captain Marvel's' Carol Danvers rings in her 31st birthday

Also Read | On Brie Larson's birthday, here's trivia quiz for all 'Captain Marvel' fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.