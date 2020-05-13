More 'Tiger King' Coming To Netflix But Won't Be About Joe Exotic: Reports

Recently, it was reported that the filmmakers behind the much-acclaimed series, Tiger King are currently working on a follow-up episode, but it seems like this one is not going to be about Joe Exotic. Instead, it will concentrate on the entertainers Siegfried and Roy, in particular, a 2003 tiger mauling of the latter during a Las Vegas performance.

The follow-up news was reported by a news source, which was contacted by Dr. James Liu, a wildlife veterinarian and field biologist who claimed to have worked on the production team of Tiger King at Goode Films. The follow-up is described as a 'higher-minded correction' to the original show, which concentrated much more on the great characters in the world of Joe Exotic than the animals themselves.

It was also reported that Liu was looking to contact the animal trainer Chris Lawrence who was there on the day of the 2003 attack. He also contradicted the version of events by Siegfried and Roy in an interview in 2019. But later a spokesperson from the production company, Goode Films then told the news portal that it was "untrue that the course is on a more conservative road."

About the documentary series

The documentary series, which debuted on March 20, was the pandemic’s first pop culture phenomenon, a lurid combination of outsized analyses of the character and a selection of spectacles set in the exotic animal scene of America. This series reportedly garnered more than 34 million viewers to Netflix in just the first 10 days of its release. It also reportedly topped the streamer’s Stranger Things 2.

The popular series, Tiger King was helmed by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin. Goode, who initially gained popularity through the creation of on-trend New York City hospitality properties is a leading figure in global wildlife philanthropy, having founded the Turtle Conservancy in 2009 to conserve endangered tortoises and their habitats. The Tiger King stars Carole Baskin, Bhagavan Antle, Joe Exotic, Rick Kirkham, Kelci "Saff" Saffery, John Reinke.

It was revealed last year that the podcast Joe Exotic: Tiger King will be turned into a TV series. Hence the upcoming miniseries will be Joe Exotic's second scripted series. And as per reports, Oscar-winning actor, Nicolas Cage has been roped in to play the role of the infamous zoo owner Joe Exotic. Nicolas Cage will be seen leading the project.

