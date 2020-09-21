Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible 7': Everything You Need To Know So Far

The highly anticipated film, Mission Impossible 7 has already resumed its shoot even though the release date is a year away. The shoot had to be suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie. Tom Cruise had shelled out some money from his own pockets to keep the shoot going after the pandemic. Here is everything one needs to know about Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7 so far:

Shoot locations of Mission Impossible 7

Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7 shoot began in February this year. The first shoot location was set up for 3 weeks in Venice. After this, the crew moved to Rome in March for 40 days. However, since Italy decided to go for a complete shutdown, the Mission Impossible 7 shoot was suspended in Italy. Later, the stunt rehearsals started taking place in Surrey, England after which almost the entire world was shut down for the COVID-19 pandemic.

When they resumed shooting they first began shooting with scenes at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in Watford, England as the Rogue Nation and Fallout were shot in the same location previously. In September, the crew was permitted to shoot in the Romsdal district of the Nordic country where Tom Cruise rented two cruises to avoid the delay of the shoot.

Tom Cruise rented two yachts

Tom Cruise rented the MS Vesterålen and MS Fridtjof Nansen for a month till September end so as to facilitate the entire crew as the hotels were insufficient. The cruise would avoid anyone from getting infected by coronavirus because of staying in different locations. The ships are holding around 200 local staff with another 200 international crew members.

Mission Impossible 7 Stunts

As the pandemic was announced, Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7 had come to a halt. However, Tom Cruise practised some of his stunts in Oxfordshire, England. He rented land from a local farmer where he regularly trained for scenes by riding a motocross bike and piloting a helicopter. In August, while shooting Mission Impossible 7's stunt scene, a stuntman’s bike caught fire. They had taken 6 weeks to plan the entire stunt scene bu the motorbike hit the cushions sparking a fire. Nobody was hurt during the accident, however, a large amount of investment was made in that stunt scene.

The cast of the film

Mission Impossible 7 will be starring Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, the IMF agent, and leader of the operatives. Ving Rhames in Mission Impossible 7 will be playing the role of another IMF agent who is also Ethan Hunt's good friend. Other cast members of Mission Impossible 7 include Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby playing their roles similar to the old franchise movies. Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, and Esai Morales will be joining the franchise with newer characters.

Pictures from the shoot

This is a behind-the-scenes pic where Tom Cruise is standing on the ramp on the side of a cliff. It is made for a scene where Ethan Hunt is riding a motorcycle off the ramp. Tom Cruise is known for doing most of his stunts by himself. Videos of the motorcycle jump were all over the internet. Take a look:

Mission Impossible 7's release date

Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7's release date is said to be November 19, 2021. Originally, it was scheduled to release in July 2021. However due to the break, they took because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mission Impossible 7's release date was pushed further.

