'Lucifer' Resumes Shooting For Its Season 5 Part 2 At A Slightly Slower Pace Than Usual

Due to the global pandemic, the entertainment industry had come to a standstill. But, as the world is slowly and gradually getting back to normalcy, the shooting for movies and television series have also resumed on a small scale, keeping all the safety measures and precautions in mind.

Likewise, the shooting of popular television series, Lucifer has resumed its production after it was halted in March following local lockdown guidelines, with filming for its season five incomplete. Read further ahead to know more about it.

Lucifer season 5 resumes production

The American urban fantasy television series, Lucifer has resumed its production after the filming was postponed, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The production of the Warner Bros. series has now started under new safety measures and guidelines. These safety rules have allowed the cast and crew of the show to finish the last episode of the fifth season and segue into the production of the sixth and final season.

According to reports from Radio Times, Lucifer star Tom Ellis had previously revealed that 40 per cent of the shooting for season five of Lucifer was done and only 60 per cent of the Lucifer season five finale was left to shoot. By saying so, the actor suggested that Lucifer fans won’t have to wait too long to see their favourite devil back in action.

According to reports from the same daily, Tom Ellis recently told DA MAN magazine that they were agonisingly close to wrapping up the season but the lockdown beat them. He said that they still have about 60 per cent of the season five finale to shoot. Tom Ellis also revealed that because of the new safety restrictions, the shooting of the series will be slightly slower than usual.

Netflix released the first part of the fifth season in August 2020 that introduced the character of Lucifer’s brother and his rival Michael. The first part of the fifth season ended on a cliff-hanger that left the fans with many questions and made them eagerly wait for the second part of the fifth season.

Details regarding the sixth season of the show have also started to make rounds, including rumours that this final season of Lucifer could only be eight episodes long. But, according to reports from Radio Times, Amenadiel actor DB Woodhouse has since denied these reports, suggesting that Lucifer’s final season might be a little longer after all.

