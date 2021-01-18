'True Beauty' Actor Moon Ga-young To Be Kim Seon-ho's Co-star In 'Link' Again?

The makers Link were already talking to Kim Seon-Ho to star in the upcoming show. Now, it has been reported that his Welcome to Waikiki 2 co-star Moon Ga-young is also considering to be a part of the fantasy romantic drama show. Read along to know more about this and the upcoming Korean romantic drama.

Kim Seon–ho to be Moon Ga-young's co-star again in Link?

As the news of Kim Seon–ho being a possible part of the upcoming tvN series Link was making headlines, recent reports in Sports Chosun have mentioned that Moon Ga-young might also be getting in touch with the makers to be a part of the upcoming fantasy romantic drama show. Moon and Kim have earlier starred opposite each other in the show Welcome to Waikiki 2 and are also good friends in real life. The former is currently a part of the show True Beauty and is being appreciated by her fans and audiences for her amazing performance in the show.

Korean media platform Soompi also revealed the news of Ga-young being a part of Link and playing the female lead role in it. Her agency KeyEast has confirmed that Moon Ga-young is at the moment in talks to be a part of Link. The upcoming romantic drama will be directed by Noh Sang-hoon and written by Kwon Ki-young, the duo has worked together in the show Hello Monster earlier.

Link is a fantasy romantic drama, which will revolve around the life of a man named Eun Gye-Hoon who suddenly starts to feel all the emotions of another woman named Noh Da-hyun. The show unfolds the unusual journey as Gye-hoon will start to experience everything that Da-hyun is going through which includes her joy, sorrow and pain with her at the same time. If the makers finalise Moon to be a part of the show, she will be seen playing Da-hyun who is unbeknownst of the fact that Gye-hoon is going through all of her emotions without her consent and thus linking the two by fate.

