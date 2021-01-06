'True Beauty' Episode 7 Release Date And Time; Know All Details

True Beauty, a show that has garnered its own fan club in such a short span of time, is finally releasing its much-awaited 7th and 8th episode. True Beauty is a romantic-comedy revolving around the character of Im Ju Kyeong, a high school student who suffers from low confidence deriving from her appearance. With her currently being sandwiched between a love triangle with Suho and Seo Jun entering the frame, fans have been pacing day and night to see who she'll end up choosing in the upcoming episodes. Read on to know True Beauty episode 7 release date and time:

What is True Beauty episode 7 release date and time?

True Beauty episode 7, which was originally scheduled to release on December 30, 2020, was announced to get postponed due to two main reasons. A senior actor who plays the role of the School Principal in the drama was reported to be tested COVID-19 positive, leading to a halt in the filming of the upcoming episodes. Secondly, the broadcasting channel of True Beauty, TvN being one of the three major networks in South Korea decided to delay the runs of the majority shows under it so that they can accommodate their New Year specials instead. According to the official notice on their social media handles, True Beauty episode 7 release date and time is now scheduled to be on January 6, 2021, at 10:30 pm IST. Due to this delay, the show is now going to be ending on February instead of the original date given I.e. January end.

What to expect in True Beauty episode 7?

In the preview of True Beauty episode 7, it's seen that JuKyeong is gradually falling for Suho while at the same time, Seo Jun is realizing where his fondness for Ju Kyeong comes from. Fans will also be treated with a brilliant cameo by Extraordinary You fame Jung Gun Joo, who will be seen as a baseball pitcher from another school. He may possibly be a catalyst to Suho realizing his true feelings towards Ju Kyeong.

