Start-Up's Kim Seon-ho & True Beauty's Hwang In-yeop Give Fans 'Second Lead Syndrome'

Start-Up and True Beauty are the latest K-dramas to give fans 'Second Lead Syndrome'. Start-Up’s Kim Seon-ho and True Beauty’s Hwang In-yeop have amassed huge popularity with their puppy personalities on-screen. Find out how these K-drama stars are causing this syndrome in fans below.

Start Up & True Beauty’s actors infect fans with ‘Second Lead Syndrome’

Korean culture has taken over the world, right from the beauty industry to music. The latest aspect of the Korean culture that people are obsessed with is K-dramas. Several OTT platforms have now become a hub for K-dramas thus helping them gain international popularity. But now these K-dramas are also infecting their fans with the ‘Second-lead Syndrome’.

Also read | 'Lovestruck In The City' On Netflix: All About Ji Chang-Wook & Kim Ji-Won's New Drama

Second-lead syndrome in K-drama terms is when fans get obsessed with or prefer fawning over the second-lead of the show. Usually, in K-dramas, the second lead is the one who does not end up with the female lead. He is usually shown as somebody who is kind-hearted, ready to devote his life to the female and loves to romanticize every living moment spent with them.

The latest K-drama stars infecting their fans with the second-lead syndrome are Start-Up’s Kim Seon-ho and True Beauty’s Hwang In-Yeop. Kim Seon-ho plays the Han Ji-peong on the show Star-Up. As he is the second lead, it is natural that he will not end up with the show’s female lead Dal-mi. Start-Up’s Kim Seon-ho is the Dal-mi’s first love on the show. But they have never met each other except for exchanging letters at the birdhouse. Even while exchanging letters with Dal-mi, Start-Up’s Kim Seon-ho addressed himself as Nam Do-san.

Also read | On Bae Suzy's Birthday Today, Play This Fun Trivia Quiz About The 'Start Up' Actor

Second Lead Syndrome was bearable. But this time, it just hit different. And hit hard!



That character will always be an irreplaceably favorite. And Relatable!💗

PS. Everytime he runs towards her, makes my heart flutter.🔥#StartUp #HanJiPyeong #SecondLeadSyndrome #kdrama #hallyu pic.twitter.com/ItDUmFmHkR — Anjali 🎵💜🐶 (@AnjaliPathak14) December 9, 2020

OKAY I DIDN'T EVEN REALISED THAT IT'S BEEN TWO MONTHS SINCE HAN JI PYEONG ENTERED OUR LIVES AND STOLE OUR HEARTS 😭🥺❤✨

I love you good boy🥺💖#KimSeonHo #TeamGoodBoy #TeamJiPyeong #HanJipyeong #StartUp pic.twitter.com/MLPkhtCuso — ✰⭒𝐑𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐡𝐳⁷⭒✰ | KK🥺❤| 700M🎉 (@ClumzyChimi) December 17, 2020

Similar is the case with True Beauty’s Hwang In-yeop. In True Beauty, Hwan In-yeop is Cha-Eun-woo’s former on-screen best friend. But due to a tragic incident Hwang In-yeop and Cha-Eun-woo’s characters part ways. On True Beauty, Hwang In-yeop is a popular kid at Saebom High with a tough-looking exterior. But on the inside, he is a softy and loves to spend quality time with his mother and sister. It will be interesting to see if Start-Up’s Kim Seon-ho and True Beauty’s Hwang In-yeop ever get promoted to the male lead in some other show or do they continue to infect fans with the ‘Second-lead Syndrome’.

Also read | 'The King: Eternal Monarch' To 'Start-Up': List Of K-dramas Popular On Netflix In 2020

Also read | 'Start Up' Cast Bids Adieu To The Show, Thanks Viewers For Their Love

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.