Recap 2020: Top 10 Controversies From World Of Kpop & Kdrama

Many controversies and a lot of scintillating news had gripped the Kpop and Kdrama industry this year. As the year is coming to an end, take a look at this list of Top 2020 Kdrama news and Kpop news that created a lot of hype throughout the world. Read on to know more Kpop scandals of 2020.

1. BTS in trouble over Korean War comments

A few months ago in October, BTS faced a major backlash by Chinese followers after they commented on the Korean War at the Van Fleet Awards 2020. BTS’ leader RM gave a speech after receiving the award for ‘contributions’ in integrating Korean-USA relationship. The award was given to the group after it achieved major success on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on the day of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War.

According to a report in Variety, Chinese fans soon trended #BTShumiliatedChina on Weibo (popular app in South Korea and China). BTS was slammed with hate comments and asked ‘not to earn from China’ if they do not understand the sacrifices made by Chinese soldiers during the war. Chinese websites like Tmall and JD.com were quick to react on the social media uproar in the mainland and removed BTS-related products from the sites. Samsung, Hyundai, Fila products disappeared as a result of the social media transgressions, as reported by Variety. At the time of the Korean war between June 1950 to July 1953, many lives were lost from both China and South Korean military.

South Korean boy band #BTS is strongly condemned on #China's social media for their speech after receiving James A. Van Fleet Award. Chinese netizens said the band's totally one-sided attitude to the #KoreanWar hurts their feelings and negates history. pic.twitter.com/NaycIBzJwH — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) October 11, 2020

2. Former AOA member Jimin claimed as a bully by bandmate Mina

According to koreaboo, during July 2020, the former AOA member Mina came out to the public to reveal that she was bullied during her time in the Kpop group AOA. She shared many posts at that time showing how her bandmate Jimin tormented her during her time when they were in the same band. Jimin, however, denied any such events. This caused Jimin to leave AOA as well as the entertainment industry as her image was ruined due to these allegations. Mina had also called out FNC Entertainment and her other bandmates for not intervening when she was getting bullied.

3. BTS' designers receive backlash after BTS' TIME cover photoshoot

Recent Kpop scandals 2020 list also includes the December 12 news of when the BTS fans created a lot of flak on the designers who dressed BTS members for their TIME magazine cover photoshoot. The designers received a lot of negativity on social media as, according to the BTS ARMY, the outfits of the members were not up to the mark with respect to the achievement that they achieved. According to Pinkvilla, Some people complained about Jin's apparently ill-fitting suit, some talked about Jimin and V's exceptionally large shoes while others complained about SUGA's pants which weren't hemmed at the bottom.

4. K-pop Idol Yaebin apologises after using ‘N’ word Live

Girl Group Hinapia’s member Yaebin was under a lot of scrutinies by her fans and viewers as she used the ‘N’ word while doing an Instagram live. The K-pop idol was rapping to the song Super Bass which is originally by Nicki Minaj. The video was not well received by many viewers who were watching Yaebin's Instagram live video. Several social media users resorted to Twitter and Instagram to call out the idol for her action. Yaebin however quickly reacted to the comments on her live video and said that she was aware of the fact that ‘people are sensitive’ to the word and tried her best to censor the part of the song. On August 12, Yaebin took to the social media account of the group and apologised for her mistake.

5. Blackpink's nurse outfit scene deleted

BLACKPINK's Lovesick Girls music video faced major backlash for using a ‘nurse’s outfit’ as a concept in the music video. For a few seconds, BLACKPINK’s Jennie was seen in a sequence within a hospital, wearing a nurse’s attire. The Korean Health and Medical Workers Union claimed that the content sexualised nurses and did not show the profession in a good light. The scene was later deleted by YGE. However according to many of the Blackpink fans aka BLINKS, the video clip did not sexualise the profession in whatsoever way; at last, the scene was deleted from the original music video.

6. Backstreet Rookie's controversy

Backstreet Rookie is a popular Kdrama that aired this year. The show had several scenes which were put under the radar for showing sexually suggestive material. One of the scenes that were under fire for the allegation was of an underage student who approaches an elder (adult) and asks for cigarettes followed by her kissing the adult. Other scenes that were mentioned in the formal complaints were that of a webtoon author’s shower scene and a room of nude portraits of women. Many more complaints were registered by the viewers regarding various topics on the TV show and the show was thus cancelled in the end after airing for 2 months only.

7. Who is BTS' V dating?

A Twitter pic of BTS' V and Kim Yoo-Jung was speculated to start the dating rumours between the duo in the start of this year. The rumours escalated quickly after V shared stories of him on a subway, and on the same day, Kdrama actor Kim Yoo-Jung shared a picture of her taking the subway as well. What created the speculations was that the two celebs posted the pictures with only a few hour’s difference. That is when the tweets started making rounds that the two K-industry celebrities BTS V and Kim Yoo-Jung are dating each other. However, no such news was confirmed by the individuals or their management companies.

Image courtesy: BTS WeVerse handle

8. Jungkook & other 97 liners hanging out in Itaewon during COVID

According to a report on Dispatch during the start of COVID this year, the 97 liner celebs including BTS' Jungkook, NCT's Jaehyun, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu and ASTRO's Eunwoo, were spotted spending time in Itaewon on April 25. Itaewon is a popular district in Seoul which is known for its nightlife & restaurants. Big Hit Entertainment, which is a company that manages BTS members professional portfolio, confirmed the reports of Jungkook visiting Itaewon with friends on April 25, however, they stated that the location did not have any COVID confined cased by that time, as he went a week before the COVID case occurred in the region. However, the agency apologised for his actions, and for not following social distancing. Meanwhile, individual management companies of the other 97 liners also released an official apology on behalf of their idols. All of them however voluntarily got tested for the virus soon and received negative results.

9. When Exo's Jongdae announced he has a child on the way

According to multiple media reports, the EXO fandom was in shock in the start of this year, when EXO's Jongdae, also called Chen, revealed that he was dating a non-celebrity who was also pregnant with his child. Chen had released the official announcement through a handwritten letter and later his management company, SM Entertainment also confirmed the news on January 13, 2020. The fans did not take the news well and some even wished him to move out from the Kpop group, while some supported the decision of the lead vocalist and dancer.

EXO Chen's lightning strike “pregnancy marriage”, Korean SNS is in dispute.

1st place, "EXO protect"

2nd place, "Kim Jong Dae _ Leave it", Chen's real name

3rd place, "New Ye… #EXO

⇒Read More: https://t.co/QhwwgNtEFQ pic.twitter.com/kB5LRuPZbn — KpopCeleb (@kpopceleb) January 14, 2020

10. K-pop idol, TST band member, Yohan dies at 28

K-Pop group TST's Yohan suddenly died at the age of 28 in June this year. A report by Soompi revealed that the wake was being held at the Sinchon Severance Hospital after which Yohan will be taken to his place of rest on 18 June. The artist was laid to rest in Yongin cemetery. The heartbreaking news shocked Yohan's fans as they quickly flooded Twitter to mourn the devastating loss and extend their heartfelt condolences. Yohan had earlier made a splashing return to TST (Top Secret) in 2017 and had celebrated his 28th birthday in April this year.

We lost another angel..for those who don't know him, he is yohan from tstðŸ˜” Fyi he literally died at such a young age which is 28..we don't yet how did he pass awayðŸ˜¢Rest In Peace king we will miss youâ¤ pic.twitter.com/WIyIqEBBkM — âŸ­âŸ¬ ddeedini âŸ¬âŸ­ â· (@ggukxarmy) June 17, 2020

