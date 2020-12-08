'Riverdale' Creator Shares New Pic From Sets Of Season 5, CW To Air From January 20

Riverdale is one of the most popular teen show on the CW network. Apart from being popular on the TV network, the show gained global popularity after it premiered on Netflix. While the first four seasons are already on Netflix, the TV network CW is soon to air the season 5 of Riverdale. Recently, news about the show is making rounds on the internet, with the makers and the actors sharing glimpses from their shooting experience for the season 5 episodes. Recently Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre Sacasa shared a glimpse from the sets. Read on to know more about Riverdale Season 5 release date and cast.

ALSO READ| Camila Mendes And Maya Hawke To Lead Netflix Original Film 'Strangers'?

'Riverdale' new season to air soon, creator shares a pic from sets

Riverdale Season 5 is releasing soon, as the creator of Riverdale, aka Roberto Aguirre Sacasa, shared a new tweet from the sets. He wrote on his tweet "Did somebody say fire?” #Riverdale returns to the CW on 1/20/2021." Roberto Aguirre Sacasa is the creator of popular TV series Riverdale and Sabrina. He also serves as the Chief Creative Officer at Archie Comics. He announced it to the world that the much-awaited Season 5 of Riverdale will premiere on CW network on January 20.

“Did somebody say fire?” #Riverdale returns to the CW on 1/20/2021 🧑🏼‍🚒🔥🐍🎢🎭🚧🚢🔑💔❌☠️🚛 pic.twitter.com/s6dZZjLC5w — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) December 8, 2020

Riverdale’s set decorator, Denise Nadredre had also revealed the same a few days ago. She stated that the CW show will premiere on January 20, 2021. In her Instagram story, she added that the show will premiere on Netflix Canada on January 21, 2020. While Denise also mentioned that she is not aware of the release dates in other countries.

ALSO READ| Riverdale Season 5 Possible Release Date Revealed By Show's Set Director

'Riverdale' New season

According to CapitalFM’s report, Riverdale Season 5 will start with the show’s Season 4 ended. In Riverdale latest season, all the characters will be reuniting after seven years. A time jump has been used to progress the Riverdale storyline in Season 5. The filming of Riverdale suffered a shutdown while during its production in mid-March, that time the show's production was in the middle of the fourth season, which then had to be cut short due to the global pandemic. The series restarted filming officially back in September at Vancouver. Riverdale season 5 cast will see Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch and Vanessa Morgan returning for this season.

ALSO READ| 'Riverdale' Season 5 Restarts Production In Vancouver

ALSO READ| Riverdale Season 5 All Set To Return, Release Dates Of The Flash & Batwoman Out Too

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.