Last Updated:

From 'Glow', 'Sabrina' To 'Patriot Act', Here Are Shows Netflix Pulled The Plug On In 2020

Netflix's cancelled shows in the year 2020: From the 'Patriot Act' with Hasan Minhaj to 'Glow', here is a list of all cancelled shows of the OTT giant

Written By
Shrishaila Bhandary
netflix's cancelled shows

Netflix is making new ventures by the week in the year 2020. The OTT giant has released Emily in Paris, Serious Men, The 40-Year-Old Version and much more. However, it is not everything positive with the OTT as the pandemic has caused the company to cancel more shows than before. Some of the cancellations came as a shock for many as reported by HITC.com. Netflix has not stated the reason for cancellation for the below-mentioned shows. 

Also Read | Ishaan Khatter Starrer Love Series 'A Suitable Boy' To Release On Netflix On October 23

Here is a list of shows that Netflix has decided to pull the plug on-

  • Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show is cancelled after season one
  • Marianne is cancelled after season one
  • The Big Show Show is cancelled after season one
  • Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is cancelled after two seasons
  • The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is cancelled after season one
  • F is for Family is cancelled after 5 seasons
  • GLOW is cancelled after 3 seasons
  • I Am Not Okay with This is cancelled after season one
  • Mortel is cancelled after season one
  • Next in Fashion is cancelled after season one
  • October Faction is cancelled after season one
  • The Soundtrack is cancelled after season one
  • Spinning Out is cancelled after season one
  • Teenage Bounty Hunters is cancelled after season one
  • AJ and the Queen is cancelled after season one
  • Altered Carbon is cancelled after two seasons
  • Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love is cancelled after season one
  • Messiah is cancelled after season one
  • Osmosis is cancelled after season one
  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minaj is cancelled after 6 seasons
  • The Society is cancelled after season one
  • Turn Up Charlie is cancelled after season one
  • V Wars is cancelled after season one

Also Read | 'Glow' Cancelled By Netflix, Fans Demand Closure To Season 3 Cliff-hanger

Fans demand explanation on the cliff hanger ends of the shows

Fans of the show Glow were surprised to see Netflix pulling the plug. Many took to social media to demand explanations. So was the case with Sabrina. Apart from that, the Patriot Act was another fan loved show which will come to an end after season six. Hasan Minhaj took to Instagram to express his emotions on the successful run of the show. 

Also Read | Loved 'The Social Dilemma' On Netflix? Here's Similar Watch-list Curated For You

Patriot Act with Hasan Minaj cancelled-

Also Read | 'Mank' Teaser Out; David Fincher's Film Gets Theatrical And Netflix Release Date

Fans react on Patriot Act with Hasan Minaj cancelled news

Promo Image Credits: Hasan Minhaj Instagram, Alison Brie Instagram, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND