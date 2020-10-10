From 'Glow', 'Sabrina' To 'Patriot Act', Here Are Shows Netflix Pulled The Plug On In 2020

Netflix is making new ventures by the week in the year 2020. The OTT giant has released Emily in Paris, Serious Men, The 40-Year-Old Version and much more. However, it is not everything positive with the OTT as the pandemic has caused the company to cancel more shows than before. Some of the cancellations came as a shock for many as reported by HITC.com. Netflix has not stated the reason for cancellation for the below-mentioned shows.
Fans of the show Glow were surprised to see Netflix pulling the plug. Many took to social media to demand explanations. So was the case with Sabrina. Apart from that, the Patriot Act was another fan loved show which will come to an end after season six. Hasan Minhaj took to Instagram to express his emotions on the successful run of the show.
netflix really cancelled glow & teenage bounty hunters on the same day— cam-pire 🧛♀️🦇 (@scrofantastic) October 5, 2020
two wonderful female centered shows with good lgbtq+ representation pic.twitter.com/YJSDhIqzhy
#SaveTeenageBountyHunters it's already trending in Brazil pic.twitter.com/m7EwWJwtGQ— -A (@ngbody_) October 5, 2020
I don't know about glow but I'm super bummed about teenage bounty hunters 😕— Kendra #FiveForWynonna (@KendraFranz) October 5, 2020
What a run. @patriotact has come to an end. I got the chance to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. It’s a time I’ll never forget. Thank you to @Netflix and everyone who watched. I’ll miss the show, but I hear there’s a British guy who has one that is quite similar 😎
Netflix cancelled Hasan Minhaj's Patriot Act but allowed Dhruv Rathee to have his own show, how lovely.— Anandita🏳️🌈 (@devilsxblessing) August 26, 2020
patriot act with hasan minhaj was not only educative and insightful, but also gave us proper immigrant, muslim and poc representation. i will never forgive netflix for cancelling this gem. pic.twitter.com/JXLjVq97Tb— anitë (@curlynxte) August 21, 2020
