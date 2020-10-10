From 'Glow', 'Sabrina' To 'Patriot Act', Here Are Shows Netflix Pulled The Plug On In 2020

Netflix is making new ventures by the week in the year 2020. The OTT giant has released Emily in Paris, Serious Men, The 40-Year-Old Version and much more. However, it is not everything positive with the OTT as the pandemic has caused the company to cancel more shows than before. Some of the cancellations came as a shock for many as reported by HITC.com. Netflix has not stated the reason for cancellation for the below-mentioned shows.

Here is a list of shows that Netflix has decided to pull the plug on-

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show is cancelled after season one

Marianne is cancelled after season one

The Big Show Show is cancelled after season one

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is cancelled after two seasons

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is cancelled after season one

F is for Family is cancelled after 5 seasons

GLOW is cancelled after 3 seasons

I Am Not Okay with This is cancelled after season one

Mortel is cancelled after season one

Next in Fashion is cancelled after season one

October Faction is cancelled after season one

The Soundtrack is cancelled after season one

Spinning Out is cancelled after season one

Teenage Bounty Hunters is cancelled after season one

AJ and the Queen is cancelled after season one

Altered Carbon is cancelled after two seasons

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love is cancelled after season one

Messiah is cancelled after season one

Osmosis is cancelled after season one

Patriot Act with Hasan Minaj is cancelled after 6 seasons

The Society is cancelled after season one

Turn Up Charlie is cancelled after season one

V Wars is cancelled after season one

Fans demand explanation on the cliff hanger ends of the shows

Fans of the show Glow were surprised to see Netflix pulling the plug. Many took to social media to demand explanations. So was the case with Sabrina. Apart from that, the Patriot Act was another fan loved show which will come to an end after season six. Hasan Minhaj took to Instagram to express his emotions on the successful run of the show.

netflix really cancelled glow & teenage bounty hunters on the same day

two wonderful female centered shows with good lgbtq+ representation pic.twitter.com/YJSDhIqzhy — cam-pire 🧛‍♀️🦇 (@scrofantastic) October 5, 2020

I don't know about glow but I'm super bummed about teenage bounty hunters 😕 — Kendra #FiveForWynonna (@KendraFranz) October 5, 2020

Patriot Act with Hasan Minaj cancelled-

Fans react on Patriot Act with Hasan Minaj cancelled news

Netflix cancelled Hasan Minhaj's Patriot Act but allowed Dhruv Rathee to have his own show, how lovely. — Anandita🏳️‍🌈 (@devilsxblessing) August 26, 2020

patriot act with hasan minhaj was not only educative and insightful, but also gave us proper immigrant, muslim and poc representation. i will never forgive netflix for cancelling this gem. pic.twitter.com/JXLjVq97Tb — anitë (@curlynxte) August 21, 2020

Promo Image Credits: Hasan Minhaj Instagram, Alison Brie Instagram, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Instagram

