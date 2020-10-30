Riverdale Season 5 All Set To Return, Release Dates Of The Flash & Batwoman Out Too

The Coronavirus pandemic has caused delays all over the world, especially on the production and shootings of various films and shows. All the OTT platforms as well as TV channels and production houses are now resuming work and preparing to launch or resume their projects. Fans of Riverdale will be relieved as the premiere date of Riverdale season 5 has finally been announced. Along with that, The Flash season 7 premiere date as well as that of Batwoman has been announced as well. Have a look at them.

Premier dates of Riverdale season 5, The Flash and Batwoman are out

Riverdale, which has captured a lot of younger audience in many parts of the world, has now announced its return. The announced Riverdale season 5 release date is on January 20, 2021. While it is still a few months away, this will certainly provide some sense of relief and excitement to its fans at the same time. Along with Riverdale season 5, The Flash season 7 premiere date has also been announced; which is on February 23, 2021.

Batwoman will arrive earlier than the previous two shows. Its premiere date is on January 17, 2020. During the first quarter for the next year, many television shows are lined up for releases and premiers. Now that things have started to get back on track, every show and sitcom will be looking forward to hurrying up their production and premiers.

Fans get thrilled for Riverdale season 5

Fans took no time to send show their excitement and passion in the comments after Riverdale made the announcement on their official Instagram handle. One can clearly see the kind of grip this show has among the fans. Some fans were even speculating of what could be expected in this new season, what they would like to see.

Riverdale cast has been playing some of the most iconic characters from its comics. The Riverdale cast is most likely to reprise KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse in their characters of Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead respectively. Fans of this show will surely be looking forward to seeing these actors in their favourite avatars!

