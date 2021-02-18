Turbobaster Shark Tank Update: What Happened After Shark Tank?

Back in Season 1, professional chef Marian Cruz charmed her way into Shark Tank by pitching Turbobaster, her very own take on a turkey baster that is battery-powered and does more than one job. Cruz invented the product 5 years prior to bringing it on Shark Tank and earned herself a deal that night. Here's a quick Turbobaster Shark Tank update.

Turbobaster Shark Tank Update

Turbobaster's last appearance on TV was when Kevin Harrington’s company TV GOODS announced the acquisition of exclusive global marketing rights to the product. This notice came six months after the original air date. That's right, there's been no news on the company after 2010 and its website and Facebook page were also taken down shortly after. The product never made it to the shelves of a supermarket either. It's clear as a day that the company went out of business, or perhaps didn't commence at all, after all, the tempting pitch was later found out to have just been built on a prototype.

For those who don't know, Cruz had entered the pitching ground seeking $35,000 in return for 35% of the Turbobaster. Her product was a combination of bulb basting, basting brushes and marinade injectors that are used for making turkeys. The 3-in-1 product earned praises and applause from the judges alike but the moment was rather short-lived after the judges found out that the product was actually just a prototype. What's worse was the realisation that she had not advanced from that prototype in the last five years.

This earned her a round of snarky comments from the judges to which her reply was simply that she was a "newbie" to the business world. Although visibly and thoroughly unimpressed, Kevin Harrington still proceeded to make an offer worth $35K for 100% of ownership and 2% of sales. Daymond also offered $40K for 51% of the company with a 2% royalty. Cruz eventually chose Harrington for his expertise in kitchen appliances, and the rest is history. Since then, Turbobaster has been mentioned in passing in other seasons as a bad example of a pitch.

