'The Owl House' Introduces Disney's First Bisexual Character In 'Grom Fright' Episode

'The Owl House' recently featured its lead character as bisexual. This episode marked Disney showcasing its first bisexual character since its inception.

The owl house

Diversity is making its way into Disney. It has introduced its first bisexual lead character. Disney’s animated series The Owl House’s lead character Luz Noceda has come out as bisexual in a recent episode. Following the episode’s release, the show’s creator Dana Terrace spoke about Noceda on Twitter.

Disney introduces the first bisexual character on 'The Owl House'

In the past, many Disney fans have always complained about the company’s lack of diversity in its content. But now, Disney seems to be entering a new era with its content by including characters from various backgrounds and also being inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community.

Disney has finally introduced its first bisexual character in a recent episode of The Owl House. The lead character of this animated series, Luz Noceda was seen dancing with a girl named Amity Blight. Before this episode titled Enchanting Grom Fright, Luz was shown being attracted to other male characters in the series.

This new development on The Owl House led to the show’s creator Dana Terrace answering queries about Luz’s sexuality on Twitter. In her tweets, Dana said that it was always her intention to represent queer kids in the main The Owl House cast. She revealed that when their show finally got a green light they were told that they cannot represent “any form of bi or gay relationship on the Channel”.

In one of the tweets, Dana Terrace also wrote that since she is bisexual, she wanted to write a bisexual character. Luckily, owing to the show creator’s “stubbornness” and Disney's support, she was able to make The Owl House’s lead character bisexual. Take a look at all of Dana Terrace’s tweets here:

Dana Terrace’s tweets also led to Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch to talk about his experience in trying to introduce an LGBTQ+ character on his show. In his tweets, Alex also said that back when he made Gravity Falls, Disney “forbade” him from any explicit LGBTQ+ representation. But now he is proud of The Owl House creator and Disney TV for bringing about a necessary change. Along with this tweet, Alex Hirsch also added a picture of Luz and Amity dancing. Take a look at Alex Hirsch’s tweet here.

