'The Owl House' Introduces Disney's First Bisexual Character In 'Grom Fright' Episode

Diversity is making its way into Disney. It has introduced its first bisexual lead character. Disney’s animated series The Owl House’s lead character Luz Noceda has come out as bisexual in a recent episode. Following the episode’s release, the show’s creator Dana Terrace spoke about Noceda on Twitter.

Disney introduces the first bisexual character on 'The Owl House'

In the past, many Disney fans have always complained about the company’s lack of diversity in its content. But now, Disney seems to be entering a new era with its content by including characters from various backgrounds and also being inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community.

Disney has finally introduced its first bisexual character in a recent episode of The Owl House. The lead character of this animated series, Luz Noceda was seen dancing with a girl named Amity Blight. Before this episode titled Enchanting Grom Fright, Luz was shown being attracted to other male characters in the series.

Also read | Florida Set To Open COVID-19 Test Centre At Disney World For Public And Park Employees

This new development on The Owl House led to the show’s creator Dana Terrace answering queries about Luz’s sexuality on Twitter. In her tweets, Dana said that it was always her intention to represent queer kids in the main The Owl House cast. She revealed that when their show finally got a green light they were told that they cannot represent “any form of bi or gay relationship on the Channel”.

In one of the tweets, Dana Terrace also wrote that since she is bisexual, she wanted to write a bisexual character. Luckily, owing to the show creator’s “stubbornness” and Disney's support, she was able to make The Owl House’s lead character bisexual. Take a look at all of Dana Terrace’s tweets here:

When I was first developing Owl House I always wanted to do a prom episode to make up for my own experiences. Back then PROM was an anagram for "Perennial Ritual Offering Maiden". I'm so INCREDIBLY grateful for the crew working to make this episode so badass. pic.twitter.com/Ak8dNVMAdo — Dana Terrace (@DanaTerrace) August 9, 2020

In dev I was very open about my intention to put queer kids in the main cast. I'm a horrible liar so sneaking it in would've been hard haha. When we were greenlit I was told by certain Disney leadership that I could NOT represent any form of bi or gay relationship on the Channel. — Dana Terrace (@DanaTerrace) August 9, 2020

Also read | Zac Efron To Star In The Remake Of 1987 Hit Comedy 'Three Men And A Baby' for Disney?

I'm bi! I want to write a bi character, dammit! Luckily my stubbornness paid off and now I am VERY supported by current Disney leadership. (Thank you @NashRiskin and team!) Not to mention the amazingness of this crew. — Dana Terrace (@DanaTerrace) August 9, 2020

Representation matters! Always fight to make what YOU want to see! As OH continues I can't wait to explore things that are important to me and my crew. Looking forward to the next chapter. 🦉💕



...Which is next week in WING IT LIKE WITCHES!

Thank you for watching! #TheOwlHouse pic.twitter.com/U8PHHT2g91 — Dana Terrace (@DanaTerrace) August 9, 2020

Dana Terrace’s tweets also led to Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch to talk about his experience in trying to introduce an LGBTQ+ character on his show. In his tweets, Alex also said that back when he made Gravity Falls, Disney “forbade” him from any explicit LGBTQ+ representation. But now he is proud of The Owl House creator and Disney TV for bringing about a necessary change. Along with this tweet, Alex Hirsch also added a picture of Luz and Amity dancing. Take a look at Alex Hirsch’s tweet here.

Back when I made GF Disney FORBADE me from any explicit LGBTQ+ rep. Apparently “happiest place on earth” meant “straightest” But as of today, thanks to @DanaTerrace & team there are explicitly queer ANIMATED MAIN CHARACTERS on DISNEY TV. Im so proud & happy to say that #OwlHouse https://t.co/AlxUlbcy5j — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) August 9, 2020

In 2012 the Disney censor note on this image would have been:

“inappropriate for channel, please revise, call to discuss” (to avoid a paper trail)



Now in 2020- there’s no note at all.



Props where props are due! This time, Disney- you did good. pic.twitter.com/HLDux1jNUk — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) August 9, 2020

Also read | Tom Hanks Could Soon Star As Geppetto In Disney's 'Pinocchio' Live-action Remake

Also read | Black Widow Release To Be On Disney+? Disney CEO On Rumours Of Direct Digital Release

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.