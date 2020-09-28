Utopia Cast And Everything You Need To Know About The Actors

Utopia is an American action mystery drama web-series that premiered on September 25, 2020, on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. The show has been directed by Gillian Flynn and has been adapted from the British black comedy-conspiracy thriller drama television series of the same name. The plot of the web-series revolves around a group of young adults who meet online and get a hold of a cult underground graphic novel. The book not only pins them as a target of a shadowy deep state organization but also burdens them with the dangerous task of saving the world. Here is all about the cast of Utopia that fans would want to know about.

Utopia cast Details

Sasha Lane as Jessica Hyde

Sasha Lane is a very well-known American actor who made her movie debut with American Honey (2016). The movie got her a lot of appreciation and she never looked back since. Having been in the industry for just four years, she has created a huge fan-base for herself. In 2020, Sasha Lane starred in an episode of Amazing Stories for AppleTV+ executive before she played the lead character of Jessica Hyde in Utopia.

Rainn Wilson as Michael Stearns

Rainn Wilson is a very popular American actor, writer, and producer. The actor is best known for his character as Dwight Schrute on the sitcom, The Office. Having been in the industry for over two decades, the actor has a huge fan-following and is considered as a critically acclaimed actor. In Utopia, Rainn Wilson was cast to play the character of Michael Stearns.

Dan Byrd as Ian Ackerman

Dan Byrd is a well-known American actor, most commonly known for the characters he played in A Cinderella Story, The Hills Have Eyes, Easy A, Norman, Aliens in America, Cougar Town, and more. He began acting at a very young age and made his movie debut with The First of May (1999). In Utopia, Dan Byrd was cast to play the character of Ian Ackerman.

Cory Michael Smith as Thomas Christie

Cory Michael Smith is a popular American actor, who is best known for his character as Edward Nygma / The Riddler in Gotham. The actor has won the Best Actor in a Feature Film at the Queen Palm International Film Festival 2018. In Utopia, Cory Michael Smith was cast to play the character of Thomas Christie.

Desmin Borges as Wilson Wilson

Desmin Borges is a very well-known American actor. He is most commonly known for his character as Edgar Quintero on the FX/FXX comedy-drama television series, You're the Worst. In Utopia, Desmin Borges was cast to play the character of Wilson Wilson.

