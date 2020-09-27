Leonardo DiCaprio's Trending Meme From Django Unchained Is Now Available As A Face-mask?

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the finest American actors and producers. DiCaprio began his career by appearing in television commercials in the late 1980s. In the early 1990s, he played recurring roles in various television series, such as the sitcom Parenthood. He had his first major movie role in This Boy's Life (1993), and the actor has never looked back since. Having been in the industry for over three decades, because of Leonardo DiCaprio’s movies, stunts or his social work, the actor is always in headlines. Over the past years, Leonardo DiCaprio has become popular for memes made on his scenes from different movies. He is even called 'meme king' by many on the internet. But, recently a meme on Leonardo DiCaprio’s climax scene from his movie, Django Unchained (2012) has been trending on the internet and here’s why. Read further ahead to know more.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s meme from Django Unchained

Leonardo DiCaprio’s climax scene from Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained has become a subject for many hilarious memes. A scene where the actor has made a very sarcastic and funny expression, holding a glass of wine has been going viral on the internet. Many memers have used the still from the movie for memes in many different contexts. Take a look at some of the most trending memes from Leonardo DiCaprio’s climax scene from Django Unchained. The meme became so popular on the internet that people have even started to wear facemasks having Leonardo DiCaprio’s expression from this movie printed on them. The mask is available as " Leonardo DiCaprio meme Django face mask" for approx $ 15 on the site 'Merch Yolo'.

Check out a few memes that led to the scene's popularity.

About the scene

The scene from Django Unchained has Leonardo DiCaprio as "Monsieur" Calvin J. Candie, Samuel L. Jackson as Stephen Warren, Christoph Waltz as Dr King Schultz, and Django Freeman as Jamie Foxx. Candie invites Schultz and Freeman to dinner to discuss business. During the conversation, Schultz and Candie joke about how pleasant it is talking with people who have their native languages. A comment by Candie makes his servant Warren laugh out loud and in responses comes the popular face that DiCaprio as Candie makes while holding a glass in his hand. Ahead the scene turns brutal, which is expected from director Quentin Tarantino.

