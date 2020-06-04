'Riverdale' Actor Vanessa Morgan Is 'tired Of How Black People Are Portrayed In Media'

The aberrant ‘murder’ of George Floyd has triggered reactions from various Hollywood celebrities and the most recent to speak about ‘racism’ is actor Vanessa Morgan. Taking to her Twitter handle to speak about the same, Vanessa Morgan addressed the issue of racism in the entertainment industry and revealed that she was 'tired of how black people were portrayed in media'. Here is what Vanesa Morgan wrote:

"Tired of how black people are portrayed in Media, tired of us being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry scary people. Tired of us also being used as sidekick non-dimensional characters to our white leads. Or only used in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show. It starts with the media. I'm not being quite anymore"

Vanessa Morgan recently made it to the news, when the actor publically announced that she will not take up any roles that don't represent the people of the coloured complexion properly. Initiating a movement to bring a change in the fashion world, Vanessa Morgan also remarked that the actor will henceforth wear those outfits which are made by 'Black people'. Take a look at the tweets shared:

From now on any red carpet or event I will be wearing and supporting Black designers. Any aspiring Black designers hit me up. I got you. I see you. 🖤 — Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) June 3, 2020

And I will no longer take roles that don’t properly represent us. PERIOD. — Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) June 3, 2020

Mass protests in the United States

Mass protests have broken out in several locations across the United States as thousands of peoples vocalised their pain in the light of George Floyd's tragic death in Minneapolis. Considering the tense situation, US President Donald Trump has threatened to deploy military troops in towns and cities where local officials have failed to stop the violence, looting and vandalism that have accompanied protests.

George Floyd's death

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in Minneapolis earlier last week. As per reports, Floyd was arrested by the local police for unspecified charges on May 26. A tussle is said to have broken out between George Floyd and the police officials, which resulted in Floyd’s death after being subdued for several minutes by an officer. In a video that went viral on the internet, the officer was seen pressing his knee against Floyd's neck who was seen gasping for air before turning motionless.

George Floyd's death has triggered mass unrest in various parts of the US. As per reports, police officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng - were later fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

