Vanessa Bryant Shares New Kobe-Gigi Artwork Gifted To Her By Sydney Leroux And Dom Dwyer

Sydney Leroux and Dom Dwyer recently gifted Vanessa Bryant a new Kobe Bryant and Gianna artwork. Vanessa Bryant shared a photo of the artwork gifted to them by their friends on Instagram. Along with the painting, both the MLS players also sent a note to the late Kobe Bryant's wife.

Also read | Vanessa Bryant shares touching illustration of daughter Gianna in Lakers jersey: Vanessa Bryant daughters

Kobe Bryant artwork: Vanessa Bryant shares Gianna and Kobe Bryant artwork gifted by friends Sydney Leroux and Dom Dwyer

(Image source: Vanessa Bryant official Instagram)

Also read | Kobe Bryant's 11-month-old daughter takes first steps, Vanessa Bryant shares proud moment: Vanessa Bryant daughters, Kobe and Gigi

In her Instagram post which thanked Sydney Leroux and Dom Dwyer, Vanessa told them she loved them and the artwork they sent her. She added that hashtag's '2', '24', 'mamba' and 'mambacita' to her post. Vanessa further explained that Gianna chose to wear No. 2 as a soccer player since it was Sydney Leroux's number.

When Gigi started playing basketball, she kept the number the same. The artwork has Bryant and Gianna posing together while wearing their respective No. 24 and No. 2 jerseys. Along with the photo, Vanessa Bryant also shared a note which Leroux and Dwyer sent her along with the artwork – 'To Vanessa, Natalie, Bianka, & Capri, We love you with all our hearts. A gift from us. We're always here for you. Love always, Dominic, Sydney, Cassius & Roux.'

Also read | Kobe Bryant artwork: Senegal painter Bou Bou creates superb Kobe Bryant artwork with basketball hoop

Kobe Bryant artwork: Vanessa Bryant shares note which Sydney Leroux and Dom Dwyer sent along with the Gianna and Kobe Bryant artwork

(Image source: Vanessa Bryant official Instagram)

Vanessa Bryant daughter: Why did Vanessa Bryant turn her Instagram private?

Sydney Leroux and Dom Dwyer's gift was shared a few days after Vanessa and their three daughters spent father's day without Bryant and Gianna. Vanessa, whose Instagram account is now private, had shared a few photos of their family on the occasion, writing to Bryant and telling him that he was the best father in the work. Ever since Bryant's death, Vanessa has constantly posted about Bryant and Gianna on her Instagram account, which includes several artworks and murals dedicated to them.

Vanessa, and her eldest daughter Natalia, recently made their Instagram account private, claiming that it would help them move on easily as countless Bryant and Gianna photos were difficult to look at. Kobe Bryant, Gianna and eve others passed away in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26. Bryant was survived by Vanessa and their three other daughters – Natalia, Capri and Bianka.

Also read | Kobe Bryant artwork painted over with 'disrespectful' coronavirus artwork: Kobe Bryant artwork

(Image source: AP and Vanessa Bryant official Instagram)